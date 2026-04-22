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Home > World News > US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

Donald Trump says that it will allow time to Iran for ceasefire proposal but will keep the military stay in their positions.

Donald Trump says that it will allow time to Iran for ceasefire proposal but will keep the military stay in their positions. Photo: ANI
Donald Trump says that it will allow time to Iran for ceasefire proposal but will keep the military stay in their positions. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 22, 2026 03:19:33 IST

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

Donald Trump said the United States will continue its ceasefire with Iran. They will also allow more time for their proposal for ending the conflict. He shared on social media that the ceasefire will stay in place until Iran’s leaders come up with a unified proposal and discussions are concluded.

Trump said on Truth Social that he made this decision after Pakistan asked to delay any more military action and give Iran some time for discussions.

What Trump Says On The Ceasefire Talks?

‘Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our attack on the country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,’ Trump said.

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‘I have therefore directed our Military to continue the blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,’ he added.

When Did This Announcement Was Made?

Trump’s announcement came after reports that Vice President JD Vance’s expected visit to Pakistan for another round of peace talks which was later put on hold, after the reports of Iranian news outlet Tasnim, that Iran had informed the US, through a mediator in Pakistan that they will not attend any more talks.

What Is Iran Saying On Ceasefire?

Iranian officials said the U.S. did not follow the promises made in a 10-point plan given at the start of the ceasefire. One main issue is the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for oil shipments, which Iran had mostly shut when the war began. Trump agreed to the ceasefire only if the route was fully reopened.

But very few ships started using it again, and after the first round of talks failed, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to block Iranian ports near the strait.

Also Read: Who Was M? Mossad Chief Confirms Agent Killed During Lion’s Roar Campaign, Acknowledges Publicly For The First Time

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant
US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant
US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant
US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Extends Deadline But Keeps The Military Vigilant

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