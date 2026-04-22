“Military Is Raring To Go”: Trump Threatens Of Immediate Attacks If Iran Deal Fails Before Ceasefire Deadline

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump strongly warned that America is ready to attack Iran if a proper peace deal is not reached before the current ceasefire deadline.



Speaking with characteristic bluntness, in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, the President made it clear that the grace period for negotiations has reached its limit, leaving the Iranian leadership with a stark choice between a historic settlement or devastating kinetic action.



“The military is raring to go,” Trump stated, emphasising that US forces in the region are in a state of high readiness.

“If we don’t have a deal that protects our interests and the world, we are going to bomb. It’s that simple. I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” Trump said during the phone interview.



“But we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible,” he added as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday evening.



Referring to potential military targets, Trump said strikes could have significant consequences for Iran.



“It’s not my choice, but it will also hurt them. It will hurt them militarily. They use the bridges for their weapons, for their missile movements,” he said, adding that both sides had used the ceasefire period to “restock”.



Trump further said he was not inclined to extend the ceasefire past its scheduled deadline of April 22, noting that the Islamic Republic doesn’t have “a choice”.



“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said.



“We don’t have that much time, because by the time both parties get there, as you know, they just got the okay to go forward, which I knew they were going to do anyway. I don’t think they had a choice. They have to negotiate,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box”.



Trump also said Iran had an incentive to reach a deal with the United States, while criticising its leadership.



“If [Iran makes] a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again,” he said, describing the Iranian people as “incredible” but their leadership as “bloodthirsty” and “tough”.



The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two-week ceasefire agreement set to expire on April 22, raising concerns over a possible escalation of conflict in the region.



The ceasefire, brokered earlier this month to allow space for diplomatic engagement, has remained fragile, with both sides expressing reservations about its implementation.



Ongoing efforts that are expected to take place in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad are being made to hold another round of talks, though uncertainty continues over Iran’s participation.



According to Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Islamabad so far.



However, reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.



As of now, Iran has not confirmed this specific development, despite growing reports that the venue has been prepared for high-level engagement between the two adversaries. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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