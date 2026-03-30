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Home > Entertainment News > Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai concert saw a brief chaotic moment when a fan tried to force entry, sparking a viral video and raising crowd management concerns, though the show continued successfully.

Honey SIngh Mumbai show viral video, credit: X
Honey SIngh Mumbai show viral video, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 30, 2026 01:19:11 IST

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Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

Popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s ongoing My Story- India Chapter tour experienced an unexpected moment of chaos during his Mumbai concert. While performing at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra on 28th March, Honey Singh had the crowd grooving to chartbusters such as Dope Shope, Blue Eyes, Brown Rang, Millionaire, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance, before a viral incident from outside the venue grabbed attention on the internet. 

A video getting viral on social media shows a female fan trying to climb a closed gate to get entry into the concert while the singer was performing inside. The security staff intervened and stopped her; the situation escalated, with the fan seen shouting and hurling abuses.  

The moment captured attention by everyone and went viral. It is getting mixed reactions from netizens. 

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Crowd Management Concerns surface 

The incident happens amid complaints regarding the crowd management at the Mumbai concert. Many fans reported long waiting times and alleged lapses in organisation. 

Some fans also claim that individuals without proper access were able to enter premium sections which created confusion at the venue. 

Successful event amid the chaos 

Instead of chaos, Honey Singh’s performance continued with high energy. During the final segment of the show, the rapper and singer made a dramatic entry while performing Millionaire, arriving on stage in what appeared to be a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II which is valued around Rs 9 crore. 

Upcoming tour stops 

Following the Mumbai concert, the singer and rapper is all set to perform in Pune on 4th April, Kota on 11th April, Indore on 25th April, Lucknow on 2nd May, Kolkata on 9th May and the last show on 16th May in Bengaluru. 

The users are still sharing the viral video; the incident has once again highlighted the concern regarding the crowd management and security at heavy large scale live events. 

Also Read: ‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

 

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Tags: Honey Singh Mumbai concertviral videoyo yo honey singh

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Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

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Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

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Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns
Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns
Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns
Watch: Female Fan Climbs Gate At Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Mumbai Concert, Raising Management And Security Concerns

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