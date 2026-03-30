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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026. The couple shared the news on Instagram, celebrating their growing family of four.

Sonam Kapoor Baby boy, image credit: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Baby boy, image credit: Instagram

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 30, 2026 00:33:15 IST

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‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

Bollywood Actor Sonam Kapoor and Businessman Anand Ahuja have announced the birth of their second child. The couple shared the news on their Instagram account with a heartfelt post announcing  the arrival of a baby boy, marking the expansion of their family to four. 

The Instagram post shared on Sunday features a digital illustration that conveys both warmth and serenity. The artwork depicts a woman, seated in a meditative or maternal pose amid a vibrant natural setting. 



Surrounding her are elements of flora and fauna, including a deer, a peacock, and several birds, creating a tranquil, celestial atmosphere. 

The accompanying caption mirrors the text in the image, signed off collectively from Sonam, Anand, and their elder son, Vayu. 

“With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu,” the post read. 

The post received a flood of congratulatory comments from fans and fellow celebrities. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Congratulations Sona and Anand,” with a string of heart emoticons. 

Parineeti Chopra also wrote, “Congratssss 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 with a stylish social media post, which garnered widespread attention online. 

In February 2026, the couple also held their second baby shower, an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film

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Tags: anand ahujaBaby Boysonam kapoor

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‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

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‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes
‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes
‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes
‘Grateful To Begin This Beautiful New Chapter’: Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Post On Instagram, Fans And Co-Stars Share Best Wishes

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