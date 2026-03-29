Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film

REET PADDA ROW: Aneet Padda’s sister, Reet Padda, is facing a ton of backlash right now. People are upset after she reportedly called Dhurandhar 2 a “propaganda” film and criticised Priyanka Chopra for not reacting when Javier Bardem spoke up for a free Palestine at the Oscars.

Reet Padda deletes Instagram amid row

After all the chaos, Reet deleted her Instagram. She’d described Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a propaganda movie, which sparked outrage online, especially since she also mentioned The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files in her comments.

Screenshots of what she said spread everywhere, and things got heated. At first, she made her Instagram private, but now it’s gone entirely. Her LinkedIn is missing, too, probably for the same reason.

Now, fans of Dhurandhar 2 are digging up old rumours about her, trying to drag her even more. One big claim making the rounds is that Reet’s dating a Pakistani man named Faazil Ahmed. There’s even a photo of Faazil with both Aneet and Reet, and people keep sharing it online.

Who is Reet Padda?

Reet Padda is Aneet Padda’s older sister, but she’s not really chasing the spotlight. She works in marketing over in Paris and keeps things pretty private.

If you peek at her LinkedIn, she’s got an MSc in Marketing & Digital Media from ESCP Business School where she focused on Big Data and Analytics.

Before that, she picked up a postgrad certificate in Digital Marketing from MICA and a Bachelor of Mass Media from Mithibai College in Mumbai.

Is Reet Padda dating a Pakistani man?

Recently, there’s been buzz about her having a Pakistani boyfriend named Faazil Ahmed. When the rumours and trolling started piling up online, Reet switched her Instagram to private and ditched her profile pic.

Faazil did the same with his account, so they’re both keeping things off the radar for now.

As for whether she’s actually dating Faazil, the internet jumped all over it. One person claimed Reet is living in Europe with Faazil and that her relationship with her family, especially Aneet, isn’t great.

Why is the controversy surrounding Reet Padda?

Now, the controversy. It kicked off when people spotted screenshots of Reet’s comments about movies like Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story.

She said films like these push a “government-friendly narrative” and called Dhurandhar propaganda, pointing out how it leans on political speeches to justify stuff like demonetization. She admitted, “Is it propaganda? Yes. Can I deny it? No.”

In another comment, she brought up Priyanka: “Priyanka had an opportunity to oppose an illegal war while standing next to someone who took a stand, but she couldn’t even clap. If my sister were in that position, I’d hope she would rise to the occasion. If she doesn’t, I’ll be the first to call her out.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside