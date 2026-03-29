Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

Rajat Dalal Wedding: Fitness coach and social media influencer Rajat Dalal has shocked the whole internet after dropping wedding pics on March 29, leaving fans curious about his personal life. Known for his appearances in Bigg Boss and The 50, Rajat Dalal has been in the spotlight not just for his career but also for ongoing relationship rumours with Chahat Pandey.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.