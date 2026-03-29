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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

Rajat Dalal Wedding: Fitness coach and social media influencer Rajat Dalal has shocked the whole internet after dropping wedding pics on March 29, leaving fans curious about his personal life.

Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Rajat Dalal Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony. Photos: Instagram
Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Rajat Dalal Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony. Photos: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 29, 2026 14:39:35 IST

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

Rajat Dalal Wedding: Fitness coach and social media influencer Rajat Dalal has shocked the whole internet after dropping wedding pics on March 29, leaving fans curious about his personal life. Known for his appearances in Bigg Boss and The 50, Rajat Dalal has been in the spotlight not just for his career but also for ongoing relationship rumours with Chahat Pandey. 

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

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Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside
Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

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