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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

Singer Arpit Bala landed in controversy after a fan threw a bottle at him during his March 28 Hyderabad concert.

Chaos At Arpit Bala's Hyderabad Concert (Image: X)
Chaos At Arpit Bala's Hyderabad Concert (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 29, 2026 14:45:04 IST

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‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

After a shocking incident on March 28 during his concert in Hyderabad Singer Arpit Bala became embroiled in a major scandal, when an object was thrown at him by an audience member in attendance at the concert that evening.

Prior to this incident happening at his concert there had been thousands of people that had gathered to witness the performance that was taking place at Kingdome Klub and Kitchen in the Hyderabad area.

Arpit Bala Loses Cool On Stage

Reports say that, when the bottle was thrown on stage Bala had stopped performing as he was very angry and wanted to speak to the individual who threw said object toward the stage. Once he found the individual who threw the object Bala confronted that individual in an aggressive manner while receiving support from others in the audience.

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Bala then spat toward the individual that had thrown the object in an aggressive manner and yelled at the individual, “Idhar dekhna… kya hua? G*nd fatti?” He also picked up the same bottle and threw it back towards the crowd, saying, “Yeh apni behen ke shaadi mein dahej mein baat diyo.”

Arpit Bala’s Warning To The Crowd

According to reports, The singer did not stop there. He continued to lash out and warned the audience against repeating such behaviour. He said, “Mujhe farak nahi padega ki tumne kitne paise diye hain…” making it clear that such actions would not be tolerated.

Security was then asked to step in, and the fan who allegedly threw the bottle was escorted out of the venue. Despite the chaos, Bala resumed his performance shortly after addressing the situation.

Internet Reacts Strongly

As soon as the videos surfaced online, reactions started pouring in from social media users. Many people criticised the singer’s behaviour, especially the act of spitting. One user wrote, “Why is he misbehaving with fans and spitting on them?”

Another comment read, “Both he and his audience are lowkey insane… why is the crowd cheering?” while someone else said, “Never expected this from him just ewww.”

Mixed Reactions From Fans

However, not everyone blamed the singer. Some people defended him, saying his reaction came out of anger after being attacked with a bottle. A few users pointed out that such behaviour from the audience can be dangerous for performers.

As per reports, Arpit Bala is still going ahead with his tour. His next show is planned for May 9 in Mumbai at Musicland, Jio World Garden.

Also Read: What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts  

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‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

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‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

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‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch
‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch
‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch
‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

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