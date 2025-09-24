Watch: HE DID IT AGAIN!! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts, holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at 71st National Awards, internet can’t get enough!

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh Khan did what he does best- steal hearts!

Picture this: SRK, the King of Romance, gently holding the pallu of Rani Mukerji’s saree as she settled into her seat after they both bagged Best Actor and Best Actress. Classic SRK move, right? This is so Shah Rukh coded! No matter who his female co-star is, he’s always the perfect gentleman, someone who treats his leading ladies like queens. And hey, ask any actress who’s worked with him; they’ll shower you with stories of his warmth and charm. Isn’t that just Bollywood magic?

As a fan, I’m officially head over heels all over again! Tell me, how can you not fall for a man who wins awards and hearts with just one gesture? Shah Rukh, you truly are the King of Hearts- no contest!