LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci donald trump ind vs ban bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 23:43:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): After winning the National Film Award for his movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen posing with Rani Mukerji, who was honoured with the Best Actress honour at the 71st National Film Award ceremony. He missed getting clicked with his bhai SRK.

He also posted a note, expressing gratitude.

“So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine…. So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai @iamsrk ( missed taking a photo with him ) … thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say … Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today… thanks to the love and recognition,” Karan wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics.The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film marked Karan’s return to direction after 7 years. Not only for the actors’ performances and beautiful storyline, the film’s songs were also quite popular and received a lot of love from the audience. The music, composed by Pritam, featured a mix of romantic tracks, dance numbers, and emotional songs, and contributed significantly to the film’s appeal.

Be it ‘Ve Kamleya’ or ‘Tum Kya Mile’ or ‘Kudmayi’, all songs of ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ weaved magic.

Karan Johar has won National Awards earlier too: a Special Jury Award for Feature Film for Shershaah in 2021, and the Best Film in AVGC for Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva in 2022. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 71st-national-film-awardkaran joharnational-film-awardraniSRK

RELATED News

Watch: HE DID IT AGAIN!! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts, holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at 71st National Awards, internet can’t get enough!
"Bas baby ko English, Punjabi equally sikhana": Akshay Kumar sends best wishes to parents-to-be Vicky, Katrina with hilarious touch
Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams
National Award: SRK flaunts his silver medal; children Suhana, Aryan congratulate him with special post
"Result of your years of hard work…": Gauri pens sweet message for SRK after his first National Award win

LATEST NEWS

"There should be more officers like him…": Vidhu Vinod Chopra credits Manoj Sharma for '12th Fail's National Award win
Cochin Shipyard, HD Korea ink MoU for long-term shipbuilding partnership
India sends proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
From Partners To Rivals: Swiggy Bows Out Of Rapido, Sells ₹2,400 Cr Stake To Prosus, Westbridge
Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging suspension of Ramanujan College Principal
China-India relations "overwhelmingly defined by friendly cooperation": Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award
Anupam Kher, Tusshar Kapoor unveil Padma Shri Dr Raj Bothra's book 'USA v Raj', Kabir Bedi to play lead in it's film adaptation
Trailer of 'The Bride' unveiled
Jerome Powell’s Warning: The Fed Must Walk a Fine Line Between Rate Cuts and Inflation
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award
"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

QUICK LINKS