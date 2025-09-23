"So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai SRK": Karan Johar posts heartfelt note after bagging National Film Award

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): After winning the National Film Award for his movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen posing with Rani Mukerji, who was honoured with the Best Actress honour at the 71st National Film Award ceremony. He missed getting clicked with his bhai SRK.

He also posted a note, expressing gratitude.

“So humbled and honoured to win the most POPULAR FILM PROVIDING WHOLESOME ENTERTAINMENT at the NATIONAL AWARDS @mib_india #71stnationalfilmawards .. Apoorva @apoorva1972 and I are deeply grateful to our entire family @dharmamovies for being our soul and spine…. So emotional to win in the same year as Rani and Bhai @iamsrk ( missed taking a photo with him ) … thank you all for all the love to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani and @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt I just have to say … Karan Johar this side and I am a fragile today… thanks to the love and recognition,” Karan wrote.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics.The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film marked Karan’s return to direction after 7 years. Not only for the actors’ performances and beautiful storyline, the film’s songs were also quite popular and received a lot of love from the audience. The music, composed by Pritam, featured a mix of romantic tracks, dance numbers, and emotional songs, and contributed significantly to the film’s appeal.

Be it ‘Ve Kamleya’ or ‘Tum Kya Mile’ or ‘Kudmayi’, all songs of ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ weaved magic.

Karan Johar has won National Awards earlier too: a Special Jury Award for Feature Film for Shershaah in 2021, and the Best Film in AVGC for Brahmastra: Part 1 – Shiva in 2022. (ANI)

