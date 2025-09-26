LIVE TV
Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into 'GANJA', Late Singer Hated 'Dhuaan'

Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’

After Zubeen Garg’s death, a podcast clip has gone viral where he spoke candidly about his friendship with Arijit Singh. Calling Arijit his “brother,” Zubeen revealed personal habits, joking that while he loved drinks, Arijit was into “ganja.” The lighthearted banter is now trending online.

Zubeen Garg and Arijit Singh (Photo: X)
Zubeen Garg and Arijit Singh (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 15:17:00 IST

In a video now going viral after Zubeen Garg’s death, the singer once spoke about legendary singer Arijit Singh. The two shared a close bond so much so that they knew a lot about each other’s personal habits. 

In a podcast interview, Zubeen once revealed how he loved drinks, whereas Arijit Singh was big time into ‘Ganja.’ Speaking in an interview about Arijit, Zubeen said, “He is like my brother. He is into Ganja. I am into drinks.”

The late singer at the time quipped, “I am into Navy. He is into Air Force. He always says that ‘Dada, tumi Air Force ae cholse aasho. No, because, I hate dhuaan.” 

How did Zubeen Garg die? 

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma promised to investigate the death of the singer Zubeen Garg further after being shown the death certificate of the singer, which stated that the singer died of a drowning incident.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg died in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19 September. His body was airlifted to Delhi and then the body was transferred to Assam in a commercial flight. 

During the interview with the media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma declared to them that the Singapore High Commission has provided a death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which states that death was caused by drowning. They have even gone to the commission to receive the post-mortem of the singer.

Garg had come to Singapore because of the Northeast India Festival. Following his death, organisers of the festival released a statement in which they established that Zubeen Garg had challenges in breathing when he was scuba diving.

He was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital after being given CPR. Though attempts were made to save him, he was pronounced dead in the ICU at about 2:30 PM IST and the statement said.

