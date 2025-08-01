What Happened to Hulk Hogan? WWE Icon Dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, the wrestling superstar who ruled an era, has died at 71. As hard it to believe for all his fans its the truth. Terry Bollea, as he was really known, passed away quietly at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The cause? A heart attack.

Hulk Hogan’s Heart Attack and Health Battles Shake Wrestling World

For those who watched wrestling in the ’80s and ’90s, Hogan wasn’t just a wrestler he was a sensation that made many people pursue fitness and their dreams. His powerful voice, his distinctive yellow and red attire, and his iconic “Hulkamania” phrases turned him into a household name. He elevated wrestling to prominence like nobody had done previously.

But beneath that larger-than-life persona, Hogan’s body had taken a beating over the years. Decades in the ring left him with serious health problems. He had more than 25 surgeries over the last decade—fixing everything from his back and neck to his shoulders and knees. Just a few months ago, he had neck surgery that didn’t go quite as planned, slowing down his recovery.

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Remembered by Family, Fans, and Wrestling Icons

His wife, Sky Daily, had been hopeful things were looking up, but suddenly Hogan’s health took a turn. Emergency services rushed to his home after he suffered cardiac arrest, but sadly, it was too late.

Since the news broke, tributes have poured in from fellow wrestlers and fans. Legends like Ric Flair and The Undertaker shared memories of Hogan’s impact on the sport and his unforgettable charisma.

He leaves behind his wife and two kids, Nick and Brooke. Hulk Hogan was a one-of-a-kind figure and his legacy will definitely live on. From his close ones to his fans no one will let it die. As much heartbroken people were they knew that he was and will always be legend.

Also Read: