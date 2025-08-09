LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Helped Kim Kardashian Finally Find Relief From Her Long Battle With Chronic Back Pain?

What Helped Kim Kardashian Finally Find Relief From Her Long Battle With Chronic Back Pain?

Kim Kardashian opens up about her lifelong struggle with chronic back pain, revealing stem cell therapy using Muse cells brought relief. Treated by Dr. Adeel Khan in Mexico, she highlights this experimental yet promising regenerative medicine, sparking global interest and debate over its accessibility and effectiveness.

Kim’s stem cell pain relief buzz.
Kim’s stem cell pain relief buzz.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 9, 2025 09:23:53 IST

Recently, reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has publicly discussed her chronic back pain condition that she has been enduring throughout her life and revealed the debilitating effects of her condition.

As she presented a personal and bare version of her health experience, Kardashian explained how she eventually found relief. Her post vividly illuminates an issue which millions of people all over the world are faced with together with attention drawn towards the negativities of living with ongoing pain despite having vast resources.

Stem Cell Therapy: A “Game-Changer” for Back Pain

The post of Kardashian specifically cites stem cell therapy as the medicine that did the trick and eased her back pain at last. She reported that she had been experiencing such suffering over the years, and she had the feeling that her body was breaking down. Dr. Adeel Khan, at Eterna Health in Mexico treated the reality TV star. The secretion, which requires a certain kind of stem cells known as Dezawa Muse cells, is not yet made available in the U.S.

This is not the first occasion when she resorted to such a procedure; Kardashian was previously treated with the help of the same therapy because of a serious injury in her shoulder that she got two years before when lifting weights. She had positive outcomes as far as gaining full mobility back in her shoulder instantly, which made her interested in repeating the therapy on her back.

The Science Behind Muse Cells

The treatment that Kardashian underwent is based on the use of Muse stem cells that are one of the types of pluripotent stem cells. Pluripotent cells can produce other cells of the body. These cells have been thought to contribute to tissue repair and to provide anti-inflammatory effect within the context of her treatment. Stem cell therapies are indeed viewed as experimental in most regions of the world including the U.S.

Despite this, stem cell therapy is increasingly becoming a source of interest in the realms of regenerative medicine due to the prospect of stem cell therapies as a cure to a variety of illnesses including chronic pain. Along with admitting her privilege, the choice by Kardashian to discuss her experience sheds light on this new and at the same time controversial treatment to more people, leading to discussions concerning its promise and accessibility.

chronic back pain, kim kardashian, stem cell therapy

