What Is Meghan Markle’s ‘Sussex’ Obsession? Oprah Winfrey Mocks Meghan & Harry’s Surname In Playful Jab

Oprah Winfrey recently playfully roasted her neighbors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their “Sussex” last name on an appearance on ‘Let’s Talk Off Camera’ with Kelly Ripa.

The light-hearted remark, with extra “xes” added to the surname for a joke, has raised questions yet again on how precisely the title of the couple is so debated and mocked. Oprah’s light-hearted dig at Meghan and Harry’s surname is likely relying on this kind of unconventional connection, where the name sounds luxurious but, in some way, materialistic.

Meghan Markle’s ‘Sussex’ Fixation: ‘This is our family name, our little family name’

The ‘Sussex’ surname has been a classic Meghan thing, she has gone viral via memes, for her obsession with this last name. Earlier, Mindy Kaling appeared on Meghan’s show, “With Love, Meghan,” and a clip from the episode was viral, In that clip, when Kaling called her, Meghan Markle several times. She corrected Mindy instantly and said “You know I’m Sussex now”.







The “Sussex” title, rooted in British royal tradition, carries historical significance but often feels out of place in the couple’s new American life. Trolls and commentators, including Oprah, find it an easy target due to its formal, aristocratic tone, which clashes with their Hollywood ventures like Netflix shows and lifestyle brands. This disconnect invites mockery, as the name seems more suited to a bygone era than their current public image.

Media’s Obsession with Meghan’s Identity

Meghan’s insistence on being referred to as “Sussex” instead of “Markle,” as seen from when she corrected Mindy Kaling on her Netflix series, is also an occasion of criticism by the media. The media will label her as overly obsessed with titles, milking stories making her out of touch.

Netizens are always pissed off at Meghan’s attitude, making her last name a lightning rod for sarcasm. The criticism is never ending with users posting comments like, “God every time I see this it’s just so cringy!!!!”

Meghan’s disconnection with the royal family and her controversial acts have always sparked buzz among people in a negative way, but Meghan remains unfazed continuing her family life, lifestyle and shows.

