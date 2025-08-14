What Is Raj Kundra’s Net Worth? Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Booked In New Fraud Case Worth Rs.60 Crore

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are once again facing legal trouble. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, stepped forward with a statement after Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing registered a case against them over an alleged Rs 60.4 crore fraud.

Here’s what happened: Deepak Kothari, a businessman from Mumbai, filed a complaint claiming that the couple deceived him in a loan-turned-investment arrangement connected to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

The fraud case is of over Rs 60 crore, which is allegedly gone missing. Because the amount involved is so substantial, the case was quickly escalated from the local Juhu police to the Economic Offences Wing.

Patil, representing Shilpa and Raj, firmly denied all accusations on their behalf. He described the dispute as “purely civil” in nature and pointed out that the National Company Law Tribunal had already examined the matter in October 2024.

What is Raj Kundra’s net worth?

Raj Kundra’s life is basically a showcase of wealth and sharp business instincts. The man’s never far from the spotlight, whether he’s showing up at glitzy parties or splashing out on the latest toys money can buy.

With a net worth floating around ₹1,000 crore, he’s got his hands in all sorts of industries: cricket franchises, film production, digital media, you name it.

Married to Shilpa Shetty since 2009, he juggles that high-profile relationship and family life with their son, Viaan, all while keeping his business empire rolling.

Of course, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Kundra’s name has come up in some pretty serious controversies—money laundering, alleged involvement in a pornography racket, the works.

These scandals have dragged him through legal battles and relentless media coverage, putting his reputation under a harsh spotlight. Still, despite the mess, he keeps pushing forward, holding onto his businesses and maintaining his public image as best as he can.

Raj Kundra’s lavish lifestyle

When it comes to lifestyle, Kundra doesn’t do subtle. He’s a regular at exclusive events and is constantly flashing his taste for luxury, whether it’s through his investments in cricket or his splashy social media presence.

Financially, Kundra’s not just sitting on old money. Apart from his big bets in sports and movies, he has also dived into digital media and even cryptocurrencies, proving he’s got an eye for what’s next and a willingness to take risks.

On the personal front, Raj Kundra’s bond with Shilpa Shetty and his son is all over social media, putting their togetherness on display for fans and the press.

But again, the controversies keep coming back. The investigations and court cases have cast a long shadow over his business success, and the media is not letting go anytime soon.

