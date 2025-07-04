What Is Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth? Bollywood Star Might Lose A Massive Rs. 15,000 Crore For THIS Reason

Rough day for Saif Ali Khan. The Madhya Pradesh High Court threw out his long-running fight over his family’s old Bhopal properties, which the government slapped with that ‘enemy property’ tag ages ago.

We’re talking about land and assets worth something wild—like, Rs 15,000 crore.

Sail Ali Khan row: What is the inheritance matter?

Back in 2014, the Custodian of Enemy Property issued a notice to the Pataudi family stating that the Bhopal estates fall under the Enemy Property Act. Saif wasn’t having any of that—he fought back in 2015 and managed to freeze things for a while.

But then came December 13, 2024: the court lifted the stay and tossed out Saif’s petition. They did give him and his family a month to take this to a higher authority, but that window’s slammed shut, and nobody filed anything.

Now the government has a clear shot to swoop in and grab the properties. The local Bhopal authorities are probably already sharpening their pencils.

Why ‘enemy property’ row matter?

The law’s been around since the 1950s, but after the ’65 India-Pakistan war, it got some real teeth. If your ancestors crossed over to Pakistan or China and stopped being Indian citizens, bye-bye to your properties on this side of the border. The state just takes over. Saif’s family isn’t the only one to get hit by this, but honestly, the numbers here are eye-popping.

And just to make the legal mess even messier, the High Court also scrapped a 25-year-old decision about who gets what from the Bhopal royal inheritance. The heirs of Nawab Hamidullah Khan (Saif’s great-grandfather) are back to square one, with a trial court now set to decide how things should be split.

The old verdict favoured Sajida Sultan—Saif’s great-grandma—but others in the family say the estate should be divided up according to Muslim Personal Law.

After years of legal back-and-forth, the Pataudi family’s grip on their Bhopal legacy looks weaker than ever, and the government’s circling. The next chapter? Probably more courtroom drama and, honestly, a whole lot of family arguments.

What is Saif Ali Khan’s net worth?

Most of Saif Ali Khan’s money is locked up in Pataudi Palace—that opulent family estate out in Gurugram, Haryana. We’re talking about a place worth roughly ₹800 crore, covering 10 acres and packing in 150 rooms. Saif got the palace back in 2014 after it was leased out for years.

That’s just one piece of his real estate empire. He’s got a massive four-storey mansion in Bandra, which is pegged at around ₹100 crore.

He’s big on cars as well. Think Mercedes, Audi, Land Rover, even a Ford Mustang thrown in for good measure.

Saif’s cash comes from all over: acting fees (apparently ₹10–15 crore per movie), brand endorsements (₹1–5 crore a pop), and his own film production companies—Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films. Oh, and he owns a chunk of the Tigers of Kolkata team in the Indian Street Premier League. Saif’s got his fingers in plenty of pies.

All in, Saif Ali Khan’s wealth is a mix of old-school royal inheritance and some pretty shrewd business moves. He’s turned his family name, acting career, and a bunch of savvy investments into serious financial muscle—the kind you’d expect from Bollywood’s blue blood.

