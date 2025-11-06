LIVE TV
What Is The Combined Net Worth Of Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna? Know All About Duo's Lavish Lifestyle Including A Private Jet

Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly set to tie the knot in Udaipur on January 26, 2026, after a private engagement in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. Speculation grew after Rashmika hinted at the news during a film event, fueling excitement among fans.

Vijay Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna (PHOTO: X)
Vijay Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 6, 2025 19:57:02 IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are actors who are said to be intending to get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a big but small wedding on the 26th of January, 2026. The couple is reported to have engaged privately on October 3, 2025, at the home of Vijay in Hyderabad and only the family members and close friends were present during the engagement.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding date

Although neither Rashmika nor Vijay have come out with an official announcement, the indication of their teams and even their personal statements have served to add more fuel to the speculation.

Rashmika was interviewed during a promotion event of her new Bollywood movie, Thamma and when questioned about her engagement, she said, Everyone knows about it, and this statement went viral very fast.

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth

The new age Superstar of Tollywood is Vijay Deverakonda. And his house offers his immense stardom. According to reports, the actor lives in a luxurious mansion that is estimated at 15 crores in the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 

As Financial Express claimed, Vijay has a net worth of between 50-60 crores. Besides acting and brand endorsements, Vijay makes a huge income out of the business of his clothes brand and his production house King of the Hill Entertainment.

According to the same report it was indicated that Vijay has an enormous amount of expensive cars. The Volvo XC90 that priced at approximately Rs. 85 lakh is the most expensive car the actor owns. Other than that, he also has a BMW 5 Series, Range Rover, and a Ford Mustang, the prices of which are approximately 65-75 lakh. It is also reported that the Tollywood star owns a private jet as well as many others. 

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

Rashmika Mandanna has already proven to be one of the most bankable pan-Indian actresses in the present day. She alleges 4 crore per film according to a leading publication. 

Rashmika is also said to have a net worth of Rs 65 crore. According to a report by Financial Express, she has many real estate properties as well and resides in a house valued at Rs. 8 crore in Bangalore. Rashmika is another well-compensated actress, who made Rs. 10 crore in her appearance in the blockbuster film, Pushpa 2. 

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s secret engagement  

The Tollywood media states that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were engaged on October 3, 2025. The ceremony was a secret one conducted in front of close family and friends. The reports also allege that no photos are yet to be released to the media. But, the supposedly new love interest, Vijaya and Rashmika, are set to announce their engagement and relationship. 

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have not stated whether they are in a relationship or not. Nevertheless, the majority of fans are sure of this idea and it can be seen by the way they appear together in restaurants and during vacations.

Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship has not been timed precisely, but they first met when they were shooting their 2018 film, Geetha Govindam. Therefore, they have been together for over five years (rumours), supposedly. 

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:57 PM IST
