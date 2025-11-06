LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Secret Wedding Date Finally Revealed? Duo Might Fly To This Stunning Destination, Check Details Here!

Tollywood’s beloved duo, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, reportedly got secretly engaged in Hyderabad. Sources reveal a grand destination wedding set for February 2026 at a royal Udaipur palace, blending South Indian traditions with regal Rajasthani elegance.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 19:32:21 IST

The speculation that has perennially surrounded Tollywood’s most adored rumored couple, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, apparently has gone into an exciting new phase. Following years of a public silence and private closeness, reports now suggest that the actors have taken not just the first step but also have settled on key details for their marriage.

Although the stars still maintain their usual silence on the matter, sources close to the couple have indicated that a very significant life event has already happened in preparation for a grand celebration next year. This information has sent their huge fan following into an absolute frenzy, awaiting confirmation that would pin the ‘Reel to Real’ fairytale.

Private Engagement: Hyderabad Hush-Hush

The hype mounted when news spread about a hush-hush, private engagement ceremony held in Hyderabad. There were rumors that only immediate family members from both Mandanna and Deverakonda families attended the event, which somehow saved the moment from the relentless media frenzy.

This is indicative of the fact that the couple disapproves of projecting their milestones to the public, no matter how stardom they shine in. It is said this family-only do in the city of pearls has marked the official commencement of a journey to marriage quite an important step that would probably not require a hastened announcement to the public.

The very subtle sighting of rings on both actors’ fingers during recent public appearances and social media has given way to even greater evidence of this hush-hush exchange of vows.

 Destination Wedding: Udaipur Palace

The second and perhaps the most exhilarating aspect concerns the grand wedding ceremony. Reports speak of a destination wedding planned for February 2026. The venue is rumored to be one of the regal and picturesque palaces in Udaipur, Rajasthan, famed for its royal heritage and stunning backdrop for celebrity marriages.

While the date of February 26, 2026, is circulating widely among industry insiders, it is expected to be an extravagant fusion of South Indian traditions rooted in their culture with the royal Rajasthani magnificence of the venue. Fans are now all geared up to catch the very first glimpse of what is to be one of the biggest and most breathtaking weddings in the history of the Indian film fraternity.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 7:32 PM IST
QUICK LINKS