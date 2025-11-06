LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > TV

Couple Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Spark Divorce Rumours After 4 Years, Trouble In Paradise?

TV couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who met on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are reportedly divorcing after four years. Fans noticed their growing distance through social media silence, with sources confirming they’ve been living separately for months.

Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Reportedly Headed for Divorce After 4 Years (Pc: Instagram)
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Reportedly Headed for Divorce After 4 Years (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 18:20:36 IST

The television industry is being shaken by the utterly disturbing news of disintegration of one of its most beloved couples, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. After almost four years of marital life, sources say the actors who once shared on-screen chemistry which eventually turned into off-screen romance had filed for divorce.

The journey commenced on the sets of the top show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and held viewers’ interest through their ride in Bigg Boss 17 and now seems to wind down towards an official divorce. Although speculated for months due to an evident decline in their joint public appearances and social media activities, this news nevertheless comes as a shock to many die-hard fans. The couple reportedly has been living separately for a long time before finally deciding to take this legal step. The wedding was a grand affair in 2021.

Separation Precedes Legal Action

The decision to file divorce was reportedly made after an extended period away from each other. According to numerous close sources, the couple has been living apart for months before this silence and now between them and the official legal proceedings, this private distance has intensified the speculations circulating in the media for some time now.

Social Media Silence: A Telling Indicator

It was the sudden halt of their shared profile social media stories that raised the initial speculation among fans. The duo, once hailed for their frequent reels and snippets of life together, have not posted a single picture together since Holi earlier this year.

While Aishwarya went on with her array of solo posts, Neil’s acute absence from her recent festive celebrations-Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali- became another indicator lending credence to the theory of the growing distance between the two. The official cause of their irreconcilable differences remains under wraps, as both actors have been mum regarding the matter, preferring to travel down the road privately.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 6:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS