Home > Entertainment > South Korean Actor Ok Taecyeon Confirms Wedding with Longtime Girlfriend – Here’s What His Agency Said

South Korean actor and 2PM member Ok Taecyeon has officially confirmed his marriage to his longtime girlfriend. His agency shared that the ceremony will be held privately, respecting the couple’s privacy.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 2, 2025 19:51:45 IST

The wedding of the well-known South Korean actor and member of the popular K-pop group 2PM, Ok Taecyeon, and his long-time girlfriend has been confirmed by his agency 51K on November 1, 2025.

Wedding Set for Spring Event

According to the announcement from Ok Taecyeon’s agency, his wedding is happening in spring 2026, Seoul, for family and friends and proportionally modest. Taecyeon’s bride is not in the public eye, and he and the agency would like to keep things private. With this in mind, they hope the public and media understand their wishes.

A Couple of Several Years’ Time

The actor and singer shared their relationship in 2020 and have only grown in their love, celebrating each other’s career milestones through the years. Only in early 2025 did the rumors begin of a proposal with the pictures of Taecyeon giving his girlfriend a ring in Paris circulating, but now after a long time together as a couple, the next stage is a wedding.

A Heartfelt Message to Fans

Taecyeon announced his wedding on social media through a handwritten letter, expressing his gratitude for their love and support. He assured his fans he will pursue music and acting the same as always, but he is excited about building a happy life that includes his bride. 

Career Continues

Taecyeon emphasized that in regards to his work, nothing will change about his professionalism as he works under the Taecyeon persona – this includes Taecyeon’s agency, which urged others to continue their support toward Taecyeon as he continues his public entertaining engagement as a husband and privately.

Ok Taecyeon’s announcement about the marriage to his partner is a happy one for Taecyeon and for his supporters. The private ceremony will be held in Seoul with his long-time partner, and will allow Taecyeon to keep his private life out of his public, entertainment career; a good thing for both Taecyeon and his partner. Fans and fellow artists have already offered their well wishes to Taecyeon, hoping for a happy and prosperous life together in marriage.

Information is based on official statements from Ok Taecyeon’s agency and verified Korean entertainment news outlets. Personal details of the bride and wedding venue remain private as per the couple’s request.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 7:51 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: 2PM Taecyeon newsK-drama actor weddingK-pop weddings 2025Ok Taecyeon girlfriendOk Taecyeon marriageOk Taecyeon relationshipOk Taecyeon weddingSouth Korean celebrity weddingsTaecyeon agency statementTaecyeon confirms marriage

QUICK LINKS