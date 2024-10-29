Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

Liam Payne’s first song to be released posthumously, titled ‘Do No Wrong’ is set to debut this Friday, November 1 less than two weeks after the former One Direction member’s sudden passing at age 31. This track, a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds, has been described by Pounds as a tribute to Payne’s legacy.

In a heartfelt message on X/Twitter, Pounds expressed hopes that the song would be “a blessing to the world, as Liam always dreamed.” He extended his sympathies to Payne’s family, especially his son Bear and sister Ruth, adding, “I pray that this song brings comfort and healing.”

The announcement was accompanied by a video of a recent studio session shared by Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbons, showing Payne and Pounds listening to the track together. During the session, they discussed future projects and possible guest artists, with Payne expressing enthusiasm for R&B artist Chris Brown, a favorite of his.

In a separate tribute, Pounds shared another video from their studio time, writing, “This is how I’ll always remember you, brother—the joyful, funny, and gifted friend, father, and brother.”

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31.

Local authorities confirmed his cause of death as polytraumatism, a term for severe multiple injuries, alongside internal and external hemorrhaging due to the fall. A preliminary toxicology report indicated that multiple drugs, including a substance thought to be pink cocaine, were found in Payne’s system.

Payne had previously spoken about his struggles with maintaining sobriety. Following his passing, his sister Ruth Gibbons shared a heartfelt message on October 19, expressing, “I’m sorry I couldn’t save you.”

