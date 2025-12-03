‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

The cinema industry was very much alive on Wednesday when Aamir Khan Productions released the announcement of the eccentric spy-comedy, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The movie was already in the news because it would be the first time for comedian Vir Das to direct and he would be acting alongside Mona Singh, but the real star was a very fast and very short appearance made by Imran Khan.

The actor, who last appeared on the screen in 2015’s Katti Batti, has made a comeback after a long time of ten years that has caused nostalgic frenzy among fans. The short moment was seen in a fast sizzle reel that followed a hilarious mock-brawl announcement video between Aamir Khan and Vir Das, which immediately confirmed the long-rumored comeback, but in a special appearance that gives a hint of a delightful Delhi Belly reunion vibe. His long-haired and intense look indicates a change from his signature chocolate-boy roles.

Unexpected Cinematic Comeback

This cameo is not just a brief appearance; rather, it signifies a strategic, hatke (unique) step back to the front line for the actor, a deliberate move made by his uncle and producer Aamir Khan. The movie itself is a partnership that brings together three filmmakers to create a new comedy. Aamir Khan’s guest appearance, allegedly as a Don, and that of Imran Khan are both aural indications of the playful, self-aware comedy style of the film.

The unanticipated nature of the return, juxtaposed with the already announced full-fledged comeback film of the actor with Bhumi Pednekar and director Danish Aslam, adds to the mystery of delight. This unannounced presence gives rise to what appears to be a new, unorthodox chapter in Imran Khan’s career.

Nostalgia-Driven Fan Excitement

The immediate and massive fan response showed that the public’s love for the ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ actor is still very powerful. Social media channels got flooded in no time with screengrabs and posts, alluding to the “Delhi Belly reunion” where Vir Das, Imran Khan, and Aamir Khan Productions last got together for a successful project.

This whole nostalgia-fueled fan excitement has clearly indicated the rightness of the decision to put him in the film’s initial announcement. With the release date set for January 16, 2026, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has become one of the most awaited movies overnight, because of this superbly executed surprise casting reveal.

