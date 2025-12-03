LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

Imran Khan makes a surprise cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos after a 10-year hiatus, sparking nostalgia and fan frenzy. His brief appearance alongside Vir Das and Aamir Khan hints at a playful, self-aware comedy and marks an unexpected, hatke comeback.

What Took Him 10 Years? Imran Khan Surprises Fans In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
What Took Him 10 Years? Imran Khan Surprises Fans In Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 3, 2025 16:51:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

The cinema industry was very much alive on Wednesday when Aamir Khan Productions released the announcement of the eccentric spy-comedy, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The movie was already in the news because it would be the first time for comedian Vir Das to direct and he would be acting alongside Mona Singh, but the real star was a very fast and very short appearance made by Imran Khan.

The actor, who last appeared on the screen in 2015’s Katti Batti, has made a comeback after a long time of ten years that has caused nostalgic frenzy among fans. The short moment was seen in a fast sizzle reel that followed a hilarious mock-brawl announcement video between Aamir Khan and Vir Das, which immediately confirmed the long-rumored comeback, but in a special appearance that gives a hint of a delightful Delhi Belly reunion vibe. His long-haired and intense look indicates a change from his signature chocolate-boy roles.

Unexpected Cinematic Comeback

This cameo is not just a brief appearance; rather, it signifies a strategic, hatke (unique) step back to the front line for the actor, a deliberate move made by his uncle and producer Aamir Khan. The movie itself is a partnership that brings together three filmmakers to create a new comedy. Aamir Khan’s guest appearance, allegedly as a Don, and that of Imran Khan are both aural indications of the playful, self-aware comedy style of the film.

The unanticipated nature of the return, juxtaposed with the already announced full-fledged comeback film of the actor with Bhumi Pednekar and director Danish Aslam, adds to the mystery of delight. This unannounced presence gives rise to what appears to be a new, unorthodox chapter in Imran Khan’s career.

 Nostalgia-Driven Fan Excitement

The immediate and massive fan response showed that the public’s love for the ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ actor is still very powerful. Social media channels got flooded in no time with screengrabs and posts, alluding to the “Delhi Belly reunion” where Vir Das, Imran Khan, and Aamir Khan Productions last got together for a successful project.

This whole nostalgia-fueled fan excitement has clearly indicated the rightness of the decision to put him in the film’s initial announcement. With the release date set for January 16, 2026, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has become one of the most awaited movies overnight, because of this superbly executed surprise casting reveal.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palaash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan, Sparks Fresh Buzz After Postponed Wedding

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Happy PatelImran KhanKhatarnak Jasoos

RELATED News

What Is Chandrachur Singh’s Ancestral Property Case? Shah Rukh Khan’s Co-Star Seeks Action Against Alleged Illegal Grab In Aligarh

Rasika Dugal Faces Massive Backlash Over ‘Misogyny’ Remarks On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, Netizens Remind Her Of Bold Sex Scenes With Onscreen Father-In-Law In Mirzapur

Palash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj Vrindavan Ashram As Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Delayed Watch Viral Video

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar out of legal trouble? CBFC Cuts Violence, Orders Name Change, But Here’s What Supreme Court Said…

Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Clashes With Paparazzi A Day After Jaya Bachchan’s Classist Remarks Go Viral: ‘Are Bhai Bulaya Hai,’

LATEST NEWS

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

Forbidden Pages To Fan Favorites: Check Out These 10 Banned Books That Later Became Bestsellers

IND VS SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 53rd ODI Century, Stadium Erupts With Chants, Internet Loses Calm

Why Red Bull Backtracked On Its Comments About Young Talent Kimi Antonelli? Here’s What Happened

Tipsy Trouble: Drunk Raccoon Breaks Into Virginia Liquor Shop, Passes Out In Bathroom After Whisky Binge

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India’s Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

Putin’s India Visit: When Does Russian President Land In India? Check Full Itinerary Here Including His Dinner With PM Modi

Top 10 Unbreakable IPL Records: From Chris Gayle’s 30-Ball Century To Kohli-De Villiers Partnership | Check Full List

Govt Revokes Order On Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App After Move Sparks Backlash

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist
‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist
‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist
‘What Took Him 10 Years To Make Acting Comeback?’ Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Surprises Fans With Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Backed By Mr Perfectionist

QUICK LINKS