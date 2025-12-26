LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Went Wrong At Kailash Kher's Gwalior Concert? From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal Being Mobbed, Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits

What Went Wrong At Kailash Kher’s Gwalior Concert? From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal Being Mobbed, Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher’s live performance in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, descended into chaos during an event. Even after repeated requests to the crowd failed to restore order, the chaos persisted, forcing the concert to be halted midway.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 26, 2025 11:55:44 IST

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher’s live performance in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, descended into chaos during an event organised to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While the singer was performing some of his iconic songs, a section of the crowd lost control, jumping over barricades and climbing onto the stage in an attempt to catch a glimpse. 

After experiencing all, Kailash Kher expressed his anger by comparing the unruly behaviour of the crow to that of animals. He was seen visibly frustrated, addressing the crowd and saying, “If anyone comes close to us or to our equipment, we would stop the programme immediately. We appreciated you so much. However, at this moment, you are behaving like animals.”

What Happened at Kailash Kher’s Gwalior Concert?

Even after repeated requests to the crowd failed to restore order, prompting Kailash to ask senior police personnel to move closer to the stage and take control of the situation. However, with limited security personnel available to manage the unruly audience, the chaos persisted, forcing the concert to be halted midway. 

 Samantha Prabhu, Nidhhi Agerwal Faced Similar Trend 

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal was surrounded and mobbed by an unruly crowd at a promotional event in Hyderabad, which left her visibly terrified. The chose unfolded during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from her upcoming film, The Raja Saab, making it difficult for her to safely exit the venue. 

As soon as she managed to get inside the car. She appeared visibly shaken, let out a deep sigh of relief, and was heard saying, “God, what the hell was that?”

Just days after, a similar and worrying incident unfolded involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Hyderabad. Videos circulating on social media show Samantha struggling to move through an uncontrollable crowd despite a heavy security presence, once again sparking outrage online. 

The overwhelming and unruly crowd made it nearly impossible for her to move without constant assistance from her security team. 

Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits Again and Again? 

Repeated incidents of unruly behaviour at public events are no longer isolated lapses but part of a troubling pattern. From mobbing celebrities to storming stages at live concerts, fan frenzy is increasingly slipping into lawlessness. 

Experts point to a mix of unchecked celebrity obsession, poor crowd management, and the absence of strict accountability as key reasons why audiences continue to disregard personal boundaries. 

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 11:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS