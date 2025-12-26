LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'We Will Stop The Show': Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

The Gwalior concert of Kailash Kher was stopped halfway due to the mischievous behavior of the audience, which resulted in people crossing the barriers and thus raising safety alarms. Kailash Kher, obviously angry, rebuked the public for their behavior and exited the place, talking about the absence of adequate protection.

(Image Credit: @dmgwalior via X)
(Image Credit: @dmgwalior via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 01:12:11 IST

'We Will Stop The Show': Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

The concert of the singer Kailash Kher which took place in Gwalior on December 25, 2025, was chaotic as the audience got out of control and knocked down the barricades set up around the stage. The performance was part of the city’s and the government’s celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and thus a huge number of people showed up. The fans not only pushed ahead but also took the stage area which made the situation very risky and the little security at the place was overwhelmed. The crowd at last made the event organizers and the artist reconsider the performance and the safety matter.

What Happened During Kailash Kher’s Concert In Gwalior?

Kailash Kher, witnessing the chaotic and unmanaged situation, got really upset to the point of stopping his performance and confronting the crowd personally. He made use of the microphone to call the audience for discipline while saying that they were ‘behaving like animals’ as they neglected the barriers and pushed towards the equipment and the artists. His outburst revealed not only his anger but also the problems of inadequate crowd control and the rudeness of some audience members. With tensions escalating and no security staff seen around that could calm the crowd, the organizers took the hard step of halting the program and ending the show prematurely. Kher, like a good professional, left the venue without any problems, but the incident instantly triggered worries about the safety of the event and definitely about the protocols in place during other large concerts considered to be high profile public ones.

Why Did This Incident Take Place?

The event brought to light major security flaws during a major cultural event, particularly at one connected to the centenary celebration of a national figure. Some observers and attendees described the lack of police and poor crowd control as the main reasons for the order to break down. There has been a lot of speculation about the manner of security arrangement since the same venue was used by high officials and dignitaries earlier in the day without any problems. The sudden cessation of the concert has also triggered discussions regarding the organizers’ responsibility to come up with better safety measures that will prevent similar incidents at future events with large crowds and big name artists.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:12 AM IST
Tags: Gwalior concert incident kailash kherKailash KherKailash Kher concert gwaliorkailash-kher-concert

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance
‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance
‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance
‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

