Home > Entertainment > ‘What Will She Do On Stage?’ Apoorva Mukhija’s Tour Announcement Sparks Online Fury

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, sparks outrage with her nationwide tour announcement. Critics question the value of her live show, igniting debates over influencer credibility, monetization of online fame, and the transition from digital content to stage performance

Apoorva Mukhija’s nationwide tour faces social media backlash over content value (Pc: Instagram)
Apoorva Mukhija’s nationwide tour faces social media backlash over content value (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 8, 2025 14:52:46 IST

Apoorva Mukhija, who is a social media influencer, or, as she calls herself, The Rebel Kid has been on the spotlight of a new controversy because she announced her countrywide tour. The news, accompanied by a poster of a nationwide takeover was met with an immediate and wide-ranging backlash on social media.

The nature of the tour was in question, and the overall mood was captured by the viral question, “What would she do on stage? This press attention follows a series of previous scandals such as an angry Facebook exchange with students at a university and her participation in the scandal of India has got latent show, which led to police complaints and intensive online trolling.

The Curious Case of a Apoorva Live Show

The essence of the confusion of the audience is the shift between her online material to the performance. Short and relatable skits and uninhibited Storytime videos have helped Apoorva to build her following. Although this format is quite effective in the digital space, people are wondering how it will be turned into a live stage performance. Critics have expressed doubt on whether individuals would be interested to spend money to watch a performance that has more or less the same content they can watch online at no cost.

A post shared by @empower_live



The controversy points to an increasing rift between the digital persona of a content creator and the perceived worth of their live performance, particularly where that talent is not a conventional art such as stand-up comedy or music.

The Price of Apoorva Influence

 The announcement of the tour, and the backlash that followed, is used as a litmus test of whether or not the people believe influencers to be entertainers. Most people have been able to cross the bridge of the internet into the mainstream but some such as Apoorva have not enjoyed such a smooth ride.

The internet response, including remarks such as “The saddest part is that people will literally go,” is part of a much bigger cultural debate of what a tour is and whether having a big following is enough to charge a ticket. The scandal highlights the need of a consumer of an evident, provable skill that merits live performance, rather than being an online celebrity.

