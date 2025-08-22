LIVE TV
What's Mridul Tiwari Really Doing In Bigg Boss 19? Fans Didn't See This Coming

What’s Mridul Tiwari Really Doing In Bigg Boss 19? Fans Didn’t See This Coming

YouTube sensation Mridul Tiwari, known for his channel The MriDul, brings humor and heart to Bigg Boss 19. From viral school skits to tackling marriage rumors, he remains a fan favorite with a strong online presence, an estimated ₹5–7 crore net worth, and his signature chill attitude.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 22, 2025 20:48:57 IST

At just 24, Mridul Tiwari walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house as the kind of person the show didn’t know it needed, light-hearted, witty, and totally unbothered by the usual chaos. He belongs from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, he is not some person who has entered the big boss house for 2 minutes of fame.

Mridul Tiwari’s YouTube Stardom, From Relatable Skits to Viral Fame

He has already built a name for himself on youtube and people watch him, adore him and love him for the content he posts.There are family feud videos, sibling fights and what not. Yet, all are relatable to the viewers.



 2019 was the time he shined the brightest  with the viral video School Life, the whole script was on the struggles of school and it instantly connected with so many people. From there, his channel exploded, now boasting over 30 million subscribers and billions of views. It’s proof that real, homegrown humor can go a long way, even when you’re starting from a small town.

Mridul Tiwari in Bigg Boss Stuck Between Real Life and Rumours 

There’s also a lot of noise about his personal life, but no, Mridul isn’t married. Those wedding rumors floating around on YouTube were nothing more than just rumours. While some housemates tease him about possible romantic angles, nothing serious has come up yet. With such a huge fan following, it’s clear he’s one of the most loved contestants this season.

On the money side, Mridul is doing really well. His net worth is estimated to be around ₹5 to ₹7 crore, thanks to YouTube ad revenue, brand partnerships, and his Bigg Boss salary. What sets him apart from many reality stars is that he owns his platform. Even if things don’t go perfectly on the show, he can just jump back to making videos for millions of fans online.

Mridul Tiwari comes across as genuine, talented, and effortlessly charming, the kind of guy who’s here to make people laugh, have fun, and maybe steal the spotlight without even trying in a world where there is nothing but fame. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur To Join Salman Khan’s Star-Studded Show

