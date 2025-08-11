LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What's Really Behind Faissal Khan's Shocking Claims About Aamir Khan's Family?

What’s Really Behind Faissal Khan’s Shocking Claims About Aamir Khan’s Family?

Aamir Khan’s family issued a rare statement denying Faissal Khan’s allegations of mistreatment, calling them misleading and hurtful. They stressed actions were for his well-being, urged compassion, and requested privacy, highlighting this isn’t the first time Faissal has misrepresented events.

Amir Khan family breaks silence on Faissal’s claims.
Amir Khan family breaks silence on Faissal's claims.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 08:35:48 IST

A statement issued by the Amir Khan family in reaction to the latest, sensational utterances by Faissal Khan, the brother to the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been jointly issued. The statement is specific in terms of the assertions by Faissal as being detained and mistreated and declares his representation of the activities as being hurtful and misleading. 

The family highlighted that they were not alone, and, again, this was not the first time, when Faissal has been scheming the events to people, and they had to clear the issue. The statement seeks to give a single point of view on the protracted family disagreement, declaring that all the choices made concerning the care of Faissal were taken with the best intentions, with love, compassion, and in collaboration with various health experts to facilitate his emotional and psychological wellbeing. They have asked media and people to sympathise and give them privacy

Family’s Side of the Story

In their official response, the family provided an oppositional narrative concerning the allegations by Faissal which included forced medication and extended locking up of more than one year. The reaction of the family signed by the majority of its members, among which there is a former wife of Aamir Reena Datta and their children Junaid and Ira Khan, denies any evil motives categorically.

They affirm that all decisions adopted were group decisions that aimed at ensuring the health of Faissal. The family statement sheds light on the existence of such cases of mishandled incidents in the past, meaning that this is a continuous and distressing personal issue. With this statement, they want to restore the truth and avoid over-dramatization of a delicate issue concerning a family.

Calls for Privacy

At the end of the statement by the Khan family there was a strong appeal to privacy. They made pleads to the media and people not to turn their personal struggles into salacious, inflammatory and harmful gossip.

The family has long refused to discuss the inner issues in the public realm and this statement is very unusual, as it confirms how distraught they are as a unit and how severity of the state of things at the moment. According to them, it is very important in the management of such a challenging time and hope that this would be the final clarification on the same to be made in public.

What’s Really Behind Faissal Khan’s Shocking Claims About Aamir Khan’s Family?

