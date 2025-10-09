When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts have something to smile about as the blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan, ignites the countdown for its OTT release. After a record-breaking theatrical success, the superhero drama is set to find its way to the homes of the audience on the right note around Diwali 2025.

As per reports, the film will launch on October 20, 2025, on JioCinema or JioHotstar, although the official OTT release date remains to be announced. The news has generated buzz among fans looking forward to revisiting the journey of Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a young lady who finds her cosmic abilities.

Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra created history at the box office, becoming the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema of all time. Directed by Dominic Arun under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and has grossed a record Rs 152.96 crore worldwide, with Rs 119.46 crore from the Malayalam version alone.

Lokah: Chapter 1- The pride of Mollywood

The movie has been universally acclaimed for its breathtaking visual effects, engaging script, and powerful female-centered performance, establishing Kalyani Priyadarshan as a top Malayalam leading actress. The cast of Naslen, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Sandy Master, and Sunny Wayne supported the movie and provided it with depth, while Jakes Bejoy’s music enhanced its cinematic and emotional appeal.

Following the success of Chapter 1, the makers have already announced Lokah: Chapter 2, creating massive buzz. Tovino Thomas will be featuring in the lead role, with Dulquer Salmaan reprising his role and Mammootty possibly taking on a greater role. Audience can look forward to an enlarged Lokah film universe based on Kerala folklore, with the story of Kalliyankattu Neeli being one of them.

Dulquer Salmaan recently confessed that the team was initially nervous that the film would not be able to regain its investment. But the massive audience reaction reversed the trend, making it an international Malayalam blockbuster and paving the way for the eagerly awaited sequel.

Where to Watch Lokah OTT:

Platform: JioCinema / JioHotstar

Expected Date: October 20, 2025 (official announcement awaited)

With the festival of Diwali looming, cinema buffs can now view Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra from the safety of their living rooms, another landmark moment for the women in superhero movies in India.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan announces Lokah sequel, Tovino Thomas to play lead