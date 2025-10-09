LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif amraam missile Krish Pathak tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the highest-grossing Malayalam film, is set for an OTT release on JioHotstar around October 20, 2025, ahead of Diwali. Fans can soon stream the superhero blockbuster from home.

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is coming to OTT soon! (Photo: IG/Wayfarer Films)
Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is coming to OTT soon! (Photo: IG/Wayfarer Films)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 9, 2025 01:01:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

Malayalam cinema enthusiasts have something to smile about as the blockbuster Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan, ignites the countdown for its OTT release. After a record-breaking theatrical success, the superhero drama is set to find its way to the homes of the audience on the right note around Diwali 2025.

As per reports, the film will launch on October 20, 2025, on JioCinema or JioHotstar, although the official OTT release date remains to be announced. The news has generated buzz among fans looking forward to revisiting the journey of Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a young lady who finds her cosmic abilities.

Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra created history at the box office, becoming the biggest hit in Malayalam cinema of all time. Directed by Dominic Arun under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and has grossed a record Rs 152.96 crore worldwide, with Rs 119.46 crore from the Malayalam version alone.

Lokah: Chapter 1- The pride of Mollywood

The movie has been universally acclaimed for its breathtaking visual effects, engaging script, and powerful female-centered performance, establishing Kalyani Priyadarshan as a top Malayalam leading actress. The cast of Naslen, Mammootty, Tovino Thomas, Sandy Master, and Sunny Wayne supported the movie and provided it with depth, while Jakes Bejoy’s music enhanced its cinematic and emotional appeal.

Following the success of Chapter 1, the makers have already announced Lokah: Chapter 2, creating massive buzz. Tovino Thomas will be featuring in the lead role, with Dulquer Salmaan reprising his role and Mammootty possibly taking on a greater role. Audience can look forward to an enlarged Lokah film universe based on Kerala folklore, with the story of Kalliyankattu Neeli being one of them.

Dulquer Salmaan recently confessed that the team was initially nervous that the film would not be able to regain its investment. But the massive audience reaction reversed the trend, making it an international Malayalam blockbuster and paving the way for the eagerly awaited sequel.

Where to Watch Lokah OTT:

Platform: JioCinema / JioHotstar

Expected Date: October 20, 2025 (official announcement awaited)

With the festival of Diwali looming, cinema buffs can now view Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra from the safety of their living rooms, another landmark moment for the women in superhero movies in India.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan announces Lokah sequel, Tovino Thomas to play lead

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kalyani PriyadarshanLokah Chapter 1 ChandraLokah movieLokah Release date

RELATED News

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special
Rameez Sohail BacXtage Season 1 Ignites Music Scene on Desi Tadka Music
Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…
Bollywood Comes To Britain: Three Blockbusters To Be Made In The UK From Next Year
Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House And Netflix After Sameer Wankhede’s Legal Move

LATEST NEWS

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
Musk's X settles ex-Twitter executives' $128 million severance pay lawsuit
‘I’ll Pour More Oil If You Scream’ Delhi Husband Brutally Attacked By Wife With Boiling Oil And Chilli Powder
CARETAKER FRENCH PM LECORNU: I DO NOT THINK NOW WOULD BE A GOOD TIME TO CHANGE PRESIDENT OF OUR COUNTRY
TV Daybook/Today
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death
‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning
Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO: What Investors Should Know Before They Apply?
Why Navi Mumbai International Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub
Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit
When And Where To Watch Lokah: Chapter 1–Chandra: Everything Fans Need To Know About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Superhero Hit

QUICK LINKS