Home > Entertainment > When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet's New Movie Revealed As Fans Can't Stop Gushing

When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Revealed As Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Timothée Chalamet is coming on screen as a ping-pong hustler in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme! A24has finally dropped the date of trailer release with an electrifying poster. This $70 million retro gonzo screams Oscars plus shady ping-pong mafia vibes! Christmas craziness is going to get real!

Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Poster Drops
Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme Poster Drops

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 20:54:00 IST

Timothée Chalamet is coming to conquer cinema with Josh Safdie’s sports drama, Marty Supreme. The poster revealed by A24 shows Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a ping-ping master of the New York underworld in the midst of colour explosions in the 1950s. With the trailer dropping on August 13, 2025, excitement has reached a peak over this $70 million A24 production, the Christmas Day release that will promise an infusion of glamour and chaos into our lives.

Marty Supreme: Star-Studded Cast and Unconventional Story 

Marty Supreme is an outrageous assortment of talent with Chalamet, Tyler, and Gwyneth Paltrow — back to acting as a woman tied to the “ping-pong mafia,” working alongside Fran Drescher as Marty’s mother and even Kevin O’Leary.

Loosely inspired by table-tennis legend Marty Reisman, the film depicts a highly fictionalized showdown of ambition, love, and crime. From Safdie’s script, co-written with Ronald Bronstein, emerge a dying thrills of ping-pong wielded by demands of power and betrayal.

Safdie’s Solo Directorial Triumph

Marking Josh Safdie’s first solo narrative feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed, Marty Supreme possesses the frenzied energy typical of his Uncut Gems. Shot on 35mm by cinematographer Darius Khondji, the movie channels a retro look with Jack Fisk-designed mid-century sets.

Chalamet trained for months with ex-pros, performs his stunts, and embodies the anarchic spirit of the hustler chasing greatness through a dirty and cut-throat scene. 

Release Strategy and Fan Reactions

With a U.S. and Canadian release scheduled for December 25, 2025, it is being geared for awards, and Chalamet’s accolades have already generated Oscar buzz. A $70 million budget puts it among A24’s most expensive projects, signaling ambition on the studio’s behalf. 

Fans are already going crazy and can’t even wait for hours for the much anticipated film trailer. Social media is flooded with excitement and love.

Marty Supreme is bypassing the major fall festivals, but the trailer will soon drop on August 13 and give further glimpses into this genre-busting tale, leaving Marty Supreme heading into the holidays as a constant talking point.

Also Read: Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release

Tags: hollywoodposter revealTIMOTHEE CHALAMET

When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet's New Movie Revealed As Fans Can't Stop Gushing

