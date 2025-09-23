LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 15:09:07 IST

Guwahati [Assam], September 23 (ANI): In a deeply emotional moment, late singer Zubeen Garg’s pet dogs were brought by his family to his funeral cortege in Guwahati. The late singer was known for sharing an immense love for dogs and the sight of his canine companions bidding their silent farewell came as a poignant reminder of their special bond.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle and shared the video, showing Garg’s dogs being brought in. The late singer’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, also carried them throughout for a final reunion.

“It is often said that dogs are a man’s best friend and if dogs love you, you are a great man- well for Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family and today as they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions which we are feeling now- Heartbroken,” the Chief Minister wrote in an emotional message.

On Tuesday, Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours in Kamarkuchi village on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The final rites were performed by Zubeen Garg’s sister Palme Borthakur. The singer’s widow, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears while paying her final tribute to ‘Goldie’, the name he was known as among friends and family.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur.

Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved singer.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, paid floral tributes and wrote in a post on his social media, “The last time that I got to see #BelovedZubeen. From now on, he will live in Assam’s soul, mind and hearts…”

The mortal remains of the late singer were kept at the Bhogesawar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore after a drowning incident. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: assamCM Himanta Biswa Sarmaentertainment newsZubeen GargZubeen Garg dogs

RELATED News

Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours in Assam
Karan Aujla Stuns Fans As He Shares Unexpected Spotlight Moment With Selena Gomez On The Tonight Show
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

LATEST NEWS

NAR India & Magicbricks Announce Joint Statement on Industry Unity
Viral Video: Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Come Together To Perform ‘Pind Daan’ In Varanasi, Chant Mantras And Vow To Become Vegetarian
Zomato, Swiggy Users Cry Over ‘Rain Fee Under GST 2.0’; Then Came The Game-Changer: ‘Dial Your…’
PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online
ED conducts specialised training for Mauritius Financial Crime Commission on money laundering, financial intelligence
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 23.09.2025 (OUT): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Kajol shares special birthday wish for her mother Tanuja, says "I am so blessed that I have her"
Spending Too Much Time Alone? It’s Either One of These Two Scary Reasons
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment

QUICK LINKS