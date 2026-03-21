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Home > Entertainment News > Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Deepika Padukone skips Dhurandhar 2 screening, attends concert instead; absence sparks online backlash and fan speculation.

Deepika Padukone skips Dhurandhar 2 screening, attends concert instead.(Photo: X)
Deepika Padukone skips Dhurandhar 2 screening, attends concert instead.(Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 21, 2026 18:10:31 IST

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Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has sparked widespread discussion online after she skipped the special screening of her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The actor’s absence from the high-profile event, despite it being a major milestone for the film, has left fans puzzled and triggered massive online reactions.

No Show at Dhurandhar 2 Screening Raises Questions

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which released on March 19, 2026, has been generating significant buzz. While Ranveer Singh attended the screening alongside the film’s cast and crew, Deepika Padukone was noticeably absent.

So far, the actress has not issued any official statement explaining her absence, adding to speculation among fans and social media users.

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Spotted at Concert Instead

Amid the ongoing chatter, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone was seen attending a concert by sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai around the same time.

She was accompanied by her in-laws Ranveer Singh’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, and sister, Ritika Bhavnani. The concert, held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, drew a crowd of over 20,000 people and was described as one of the largest classical music events in the city.

Several celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Soha Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Mika Singh, Jasleen Royal, and Gauri Khan, were also in attendance, making it a high-profile gathering.

Social Media Backlash and Speculation

Deepika Padukone’s absence quickly became a talking point online, with many users questioning why she skipped the screening of her husband’s film.

Some expressed concern and confusion, while others speculated about possible personal or professional reasons. A section of users also criticised the actress for not posting any promotional message for the film on social media.

One user wrote that she had not shown support for Dhurandhar 2, while another post controversially claimed, “She stood with JNU ‘tukde tukde gang’,” reflecting the increasingly political tone of the online discourse.

Other comments ranged from questioning her past public stances to speculating about industry dynamics and relationships.

Silence from the Actress

Despite the growing online debate, Deepika Padukone has not responded to the criticism or clarified the reason behind her absence.

Notably, during the success of the first Dhurandhar film in December 2025, the actress had publicly praised both the film and Ranveer Singh on social media, making her silence this time more noticeable to fans.

A Talking Point, Not a Controversy-Yet

While the situation has sparked intense online reactions, there is no confirmed controversy or official statement behind the actor’s absence. For now, it remains a case of fan curiosity amplified by social media speculation.

With Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continuing to perform well and generate buzz, attention remains split between the film’s success and the unanswered question where was Deepika Padukone?

ALSO READ: Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

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Tags: deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone Dhurandhar 2Deepika Padukone Dhurandhar 2 screeningdhurandhar 2ranveer singhRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone

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Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

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Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’
Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’
Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’
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