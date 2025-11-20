Who Is Aditya Dhar? Yami Gautam’s Husband Is Gradually Taking Over Bollywood, Dhurandhar Director Is Quietly Minting Crores And Building Massive Net Worth

Something most mysterious about Aditya Dhar is so. He is not the type of filmmaker who saturates social media with shiny behind-the-scenes videos or flashy tweets.

Dhar instead takes the less travelled path, his action is louder than his speech. The director who had propelled to fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike, has now set his sights on another celluloid monster Dhurandhar, who is a spy action thriller starring none other than Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar is set to release on 5 December 2025, and it can be expected to be a cocktail of high-throttle espionage, power-packed performances, and that usual Aditya Dhar accuracy.

The film was co-produced under the Jio Studios and B62 Studios by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar, and is already one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Fun fact: In his directorial debut, Uri, Aditya not only ensured the production of more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, he also earned himself the National Film Award in the category of Best Director.

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam Net Worth

Aditya and Yami have an estimated net worth of between 99-104 crore when they are united as told by the financial express and GQ. Yami does not only make money through films but brand endorsement, social media partnerships, and public appearances as well. Aditya, however, is making good money in direction, writing and production projects under his umbrella B62 Studios.

The way of life of Aditya is very luxurious, but his character is quite simple. Peace, simplicity, and family are the values that he upholds in his personal life.

Who is Aditya Dhar?

When is Dhurandhar releasing?

Dhurandhar will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are the joint producers of the movie. Its producers are Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The movie should be one of the biggest movies of the year.

#Dhurandhar feels like it could mark a new chapter for Indian spy films. The trailer is crisp, reveals just enough, and has the kind of appeal that naturally draws people in. pic.twitter.com/WJc4FYPctu — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) November 18, 2025

Everything about the luxurious life of Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar does not need to remain in the limelight, yet he has an opulent lifestyle. Yami Gautam His wife stays with him in a beautiful and quiet apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Their living room is regarded as a combination of simplicity and luxury.

Besides Mumbai, Aditya and Yami have another duplex house in Chandigarh. More so, they equally have a big 25 acre privately owned property in the Himachal Pradesh where they frequent.

Aditya Dhar appears to be a lover of fancy cars. Aditya Dhar, by the way, owns a BMW X7 that is a very expensive and premium SUV. He is as well the owner of two Audi vehicles and this adds to his charismatic lifestyle.

