Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and philanthropist, has responded to backlash for suggesting egg freezing at the event held at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. Konta’s comments sparked a controversy online.

What she said that sparked the row

At the event, Upasana said, “You know the biggest insurance for women is freezing your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids — on your terms, when you are financially independent.” Many on social media and medical professionals called her out for disregarding biological realities, the cost to freeze eggs, and many women won’t have the opportunity – whether financial or health care access.

Her Response & Clarification

In her follow up post, she stated: “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you to the responders for being respectful.” She qualified that, for her, marriage and career are equally important and that she made choices based on her terms, not based on privilege, but because of her own right to choose. Then she shared her timeline: married at 27, froze her eggs at 29, had her first child at 36, and now pregnant with twins at 39.

I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank your for your respectful responses.

Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege – that u all have been talking about.

Don’t forget to check out my images ! It has very important facts that will… pic.twitter.com/rE8mkbnUPW — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 19, 2025

Why It Matters

This raises larger, wider questions about women’s career planning, reproductive rights, social privilege, and what that means based on circumstance. The conversation is ongoing, and many will be considering how public figures will continue to influence these discussions.

This article is based on publicly available statements and media reports. The views and opinions expressed by Upasana Kamineni are personal and do not constitute medical advice. Readers should consult qualified professionals for fertility or health-related decisions. The article does not intend to take sides or criticize any individual.

