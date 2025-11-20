LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni responds after her egg-freezing advice sparked social media controversy. She clarifies her stance and shares her personal experience.

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 10:37:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and philanthropist, has responded to backlash for suggesting egg freezing at the event held at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. Konta’s comments sparked a controversy online. 

What she said that sparked the row

At the event, Upasana said, “You know the biggest insurance for women is freezing your eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids — on your terms, when you are financially independent.” Many on social media and medical professionals called her out for disregarding biological realities, the cost to freeze eggs, and many women won’t have the opportunity – whether financial or health care access.

Her Response & Clarification

In her follow up post, she stated: “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you to the responders for being respectful.” She qualified that, for her, marriage and career are equally important and that she made choices based on her terms, not based on privilege, but because of her own right to choose. Then she shared her timeline: married at 27, froze her eggs at 29, had her first child at 36, and now pregnant with twins at 39.

Why It Matters

This raises larger, wider questions about women’s career planning, reproductive rights, social privilege, and what that means based on circumstance. The conversation is ongoing, and many will be considering how public figures will continue to influence these discussions.

This article is based on publicly available statements and media reports. The views and opinions expressed by Upasana Kamineni are personal and do not constitute medical advice. Readers should consult qualified professionals for fertility or health-related decisions. The article does not intend to take sides or criticize any individual.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 10:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood newscareer and familyEgg Freezingfertility advicehome-hero-pos-14Ram Charan wifereproductive choicessocial media controversyUpasana backlashUpasana KamineniUpasana Konidelawomen career planningwomen empowerment

RELATED News

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids File a New Plea Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

The Family Man Season 3 OTT: Check Release Date, Streaming App, Full Cast List Of Manoj Bajpayee’s Hit Series

Who is Akanksha Chamola, Wife Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna? Everything You Need To Know

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss: Why He Had Severed Ties With Brother Armaan Malik-A Throwback

LATEST NEWS

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (20-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Are Investors About to Cash In Big Today? Infosys ₹18,000 Crore Buyback Opens, Retail Investors To Strike Gold This Time

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 20-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy
Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy
Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy
Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

QUICK LINKS