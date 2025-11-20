LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News AQI donald trump adani Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a new plea against Priya Kapur in the ongoing legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate. Here’s what the latest court development means.

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 09:16:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

In their plea, the kids have requested a proper division of their father’s properties so that their legal share can be secured. They have also asked the court to stop Priya from selling or transferring any assets until the case is fully examined. The children want a full list of all the movable and immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur.

What Happens Next

The court has asked Priya Kapur to provide complete details of all the assets. The next hearing is expected to bring more clarity. For now, the legal fight continues, and the final decision will determine how Sunjay Kapur’s huge estate will be divided.

Children’s Demands

The children have asked their dad’s properties be split up so their rightful share is secure. The children have also asked the court to restrain Priya from selling or transferring any estate till the matter is heard. The children want a full accounting of what movable and immovable properties Sunjay Kapur has.

What Happens Next

The court has ordered Priya Kapur to provide a full inventory of what estate exists. The next hearing will hopefully clarify the situation. Meanwhile, the fight continues and the final determination will decide how the enormous estate will split between Priya and the children.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. All details regarding the legal case, individuals, and claims are subject to verification and may change as the court proceedings continue. The article does not intend to take sides or make judgments about any party involved in the dispute.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 000 crore estateBollywood legal battleDelhi High Court caseKapoor family disputekarisma kapoorKarisma Kapoor childrenKarisma Kapoor newsKiaan KapurPriya KapurSamaira KapurSunjay Kapur assetsSunjay Kapur property disputesunjay kapur will

RELATED News

Who is Akanksha Chamola, Wife Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna? Everything You Need To Know

Orry Summoned By Mumbai Police, Is His Name Linked To Dawood Ibrahim?

Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss: Why He Had Severed Ties With Brother Armaan Malik-A Throwback

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’

Meet India’s Richest Child Actor: 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun Worth ₹10 Crore, Star Of An ₹800-Crore Pan-India Hit

LATEST NEWS

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO Listing Day: Fujiyama IPO Set For Flat Debut As GMP Stays Muted At ₹0.5

Donald Trump To Meet ‘Communist’ NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani At White House After Months Of Hostility | What US President Said

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Shockwave Hits Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty Jump- Are You Missing Out?

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Is Russia-Ukraine War Finally Ending? Donald Trump ‘Quietly’ Approves 28-Point Peace Plan: Report

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Share Prices, Reliance Power, Infosys, Fujiyama Power Systems, NTPC, JK Tyre, Apollo (20 November)

Big Boost For Indian Army, Worry For Pakistan, US Approves Excalibur Projectiles, Javelin Anti-Tank Systems Worth $93 Million – What To Know

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein & What’s Inside The Epstein Files? Donald Trump Signs Law To Release Secret Records On the Convicted Sex Offender

Donald Trump Backs Public Release Of Epstein Files After Months of Pressure, Signs Epstein Files Transparency Act

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today On 20th November?

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

QUICK LINKS