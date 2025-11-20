Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Take Legal Action Against Priya Kapur in Ongoing Battle for Sanjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 Crore Assets

In their plea, the kids have requested a proper division of their father’s properties so that their legal share can be secured. They have also asked the court to stop Priya from selling or transferring any assets until the case is fully examined. The children want a full list of all the movable and immovable properties owned by Sunjay Kapur.

What Happens Next

The court has asked Priya Kapur to provide complete details of all the assets. The next hearing is expected to bring more clarity. For now, the legal fight continues, and the final decision will determine how Sunjay Kapur’s huge estate will be divided.

Children’s Demands

What Happens Next

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. All details regarding the legal case, individuals, and claims are subject to verification and may change as the court proceedings continue. The article does not intend to take sides or make judgments about any party involved in the dispute.

