Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni faces online trolling after her comments on egg-freezing go viral. Here’s what she said, why netizens reacted strongly, and how the controversy sparked a wider debate on fertility awareness.

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 15:10:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of Ram Charan and entrepreneur, is receiving backlash online for her comments about egg-freezing. Some people accused her of “misleading young women,” setting off a discussion on social media.

What Did Upasana Say? 

Upasana said that egg-polling enabled her to balance career and motherhood. She said women considering delaying pregnancy for career or personal purposes should consider egg-freezing. 

However, her comments did not resonate with many users who felt she was implying that egg-freezing is easy and available, which does not take into account the costs associated or complexity of medical procedures pertaining to egg-freezing.

Why Did the Trolls Target Her?

After the clip went viral, Upasana started to trend on social media platforms and garnered thousands of comments, many negative. 

Many users were commenting that egg-freezing can be in the lakhs (one-hundred thousand), cannot be done with casualness, and involves multiple procedures, and many Indian women do not have those options available to them. Some also said she was “out of touch with reality.”

Netizens Reply: Opinions are All Over the Place

While some trolled her, others defended Upasana by saying she was just trying to create awareness and promote women to take better control and plan their health. Supporters appreciated her for talking about something sensitive and taboo — which we often talk about but are still uncomfortable.

Some fans also noted that she has always openly spoken about well-being and fertility challenges associated with women.

Has Upasana made a statement?

As of now, Upasana has not released a lengthy statement in response to all the heat. People expect that she may release something soon since it will turn into a viral debate.

The information in this article is based on publicly available interviews, social media posts, and media reports. Viewer reactions and opinions mentioned here reflect comments made by users online, not the views of this publication. Readers are advised to verify medical information with certified healthcare professionals.

ALSO READ: Anuv Jain Announces First-Ever World Tour: Check Concert Dates, Cities & Ticket Details

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Trolled After Egg-Freezing Comment Stirs Controversy

