Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife? Inside The Untold Story Of Legendary Singer’s Marriage And Divorce With Ruprekha Banerjee

The early romantic life has been the focus now and then of Indian playback singer Arijit Singh, who has kept his personal life mostly personal in his life, but has achieved number one hits on the charts through the soulful voice and a romantic experience he went through at a young age.

Who Is Arijit Singh’s First Wife?

Arijit Singh had a brief marriage to Ruprekha Banerjee, a fellow singer who Singh met when he appeared on the reality show Fame Gurukul. The two are reported to have developed strong bonds during the show where they became friends and their friendship later led to the development of a romantic relationship. They got married in 2013 but had only a few months of marriage which resulted in divorce. Singh was reportedly emotionally affected by the separation which is a manifestation of the problems he was going through at that time in his life.

Why Did Arijit Singh And Ruprekha Banerjee Split?

The actual causes of the split between Singh and Banerjee are not publicly verified and the singer himself does not say much about this matter, staying in the same path of privacy concerning his personal life. According to the media reports, emotional differences and work strains might have helped them to have a temporary marriage including the two parties have not given elaborate reasons. Ruprekha Banerjee went on with her music career as a singer and performer and got married to Nalinakshya Bhattacharya, and had a baby.

Who Is Arijit Singh’s Wife Now?

The second phase of the life of Singh came into being after his marriage with the first wife ended, and he met his childhood friend Koel Roy. In January 2014 in a secret temple wedding in West Bengal, the couple became husband and wife and have since then started a family with the couple keeping a very low profile off the media limelight. Singh has dwelled upon his fruitful music career along with the family life and has decided to keep his personal life out of the public glare.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club