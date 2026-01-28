LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has etched its name in Indian box-office history by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark domestically.

Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 28, 2026 15:54:45 IST

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Creates History, Crosses ₹1000 Crore in India, Becomes First Bollywood Movie to Join Pushpa and Baahubali Elite Club

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, has etched its name in Indian box-office history by crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark domestically. The Aditya Dhar-directed film achieved the milestone in its eighth week in theatres, becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the elite Rs 1000- crore club dominated by southern blockbusters such as Pushpa and Baahubali. The historic feat underscores the film’s sustained momentum and extraordinary audience response across the country. 

Dhurandhar Crosses ₹1000 Crore on Day 53

Dhuradhar earned Rs 2/9 crore net in India and added another Rs 1.25 crore on Republic Day. The film crossed the Rs 1000 crore domestic mark on January 26, its 53rd day in cinemas. With this, the film’s total India collection now stands at Rs 1002 crore gross (Rs 835 crore net). Until now, the record for the highest-grossing Hindi film in India was held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 760 crore gross domestically. 

Dhurandhar Joins Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 in ₹1000 Cr Club

Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, has become the only Bollywood entry to join just four films to the ₹1000 crore mark in India. Topping the chart is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed ₹1,471 crore domestically, surpassing the long-standing record set by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned ₹1,417 crore in 2017. Completing the list is Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, with an India collection of ₹1,001 crore.

About Dhurandar 

Dhurandhar is a high-stakes action thriller that follows a covert operative drawn into a dangerous national-security mission that blurs the line between patriotism and personal sacrifice. 

The film centres on a shadow war fought behind the scenes, where intelligence agencies, political power players and a moreal dilemmas collide. 

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 3:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS