Home > Entertainment > Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol's War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

Border 2: Border 2, led by actor Sunny Deol, is on track to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone at the domestic box office, driven by a powerful opening and sustained audience interest. The war drama has benefited from high pre-release buzz and nostalgia linked to the 1997 classic Border, which also starred Deol.

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark (Picture Credits: X)
Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 28, 2026 09:36:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

Border 2: Border 2, led by actor Sunny Deol, is on track to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone at the domestic box office, driven by a powerful opening and sustained audience interest. The war drama has benefited from high pre-release buzz and nostalgia linked to the 1997 classic Border, which also starred Deol.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 19.5 crore on Day 5, pushing its total collection close to the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

Border 2 Box Office Momentum Builds Over Opening Weekend

The film witnessed a sharp upward trend during its first four days. It opened with Rs 32.10 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 57.20 crore on Sunday, and peaked at Rs 63.59 crore on Monday. As per the figures shared by T-Series, the total India nett collection stood at Rs 193.48 crore by Monday.

Outperforms Other Republic Day Releases

Border 2 has also outpaced other films released around Republic Day. During the same holiday window, Fighter collected Rs 39.5 crore, while Sky Force earned Rs 31.60 crore, placing Sunny Deol’s film comfortably ahead of its competitors. The performance reinforces the trend of war-themed films drawing strong crowds during national holidays.

Border 2 Strong Overseas Numbers

On the global front, the movie ‘Border 2’ has entered the Rs 250 crore gross club, highlighting its appeal among international audiences. Trade analysts note that the film is now being compared with past blockbusters, including Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, which concluded its India run at Rs 525.70 crore nett.

While Border 2 is still some distance away from those figures, its strong opening suggests the potential for a sustained theatrical run.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:36 AM IST
