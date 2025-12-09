LIVE TV
Who Is 'Dhurandhar' Director Aditya Dhar? From Post Uri Attack Setback To Career Defining Comeback

Aditya Dhar is presenting Dhurandhar, an extravagant spy action thriller with a cast of stars such as Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others. At the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh praised the depth and ambition of the project and also expressed high regard for the commitment and creative vision of Dhar.

Aditya Dhar came into the world on March 12, 1983, in New Delhi, born to a family of Kashmiri Pandits. His career path led him through stages of lyricist and screenwriter to director, by which time he had already gotten his skills up to par and was just waiting for his big break. He is married to Yami Gautam, who gave the movie recently ‘Haq’ based on the famous Shah Bano Case.

What Happened To Aditya Dhar Post Uri Attack?

The first film he was to direct was supposed to be a project by the name of Raat Baaki starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. But sadly, that project got canceled owing to the Uri attack in 2016, which eventually led to a ban on collaboration with Pakistani actors, and thus the intended debut got off track. Instead of surrendering to the fate, Dhar decided to turn the ill luck into a challenge and finally a success. He narrated the story of Uri: The Surgical Strike which is a film that chronicles the military operations that were conducted after the Uri incident. The film, which was released in 2019, not only gained critical acclaim but also became a commercial blockbuster winning him the National Film Award for Best Director in the process. What was initially seen as a loss of a dream transformed into a dramatic career-defining rise, thus demonstrating Dhar’s determination and artistry.

Post Uri Movie Success

Dhar did not rest after Uri’s success. He teamed up with B62 Studios, a production house that supports the ambitious projects, in 2021. And now, in 2025, he is presenting Dhurandhar, an extravagant spy action thriller with a cast of stars such as Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and others. At the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh praised the depth and ambition of the project and also expressed high regard for the commitment and creative vision of Dhar. It is believed that Dhurandhar has come into existence with a budget of around ₹250 crore, which is for both parts, and that it signifies the fact that Dhar can create grand cinematic views without going over the top with his spending. Despite the speculations that have linked the movie to real life events or people, nevertheless, Dhar has clarified that it is neither a biopic nor is it based on any soldier’s life. His journey from a project that was shelved after Uri attack to a National Award, then to a production house and now to a major spy thriller has demonstrated his perseverance, creative ambition and the talent to overcome hardships with clarity and conviction.

The life of Aditya Dhar, Heritage, interruption, reestablishment, triumph and rejuvenation, has shown that occasionally difficult times lead to the birth of even stronger comebacks. The film Dhurandhar has already begun generating buzz before its release, and Dhar is not only coming back into the limelight, but he is also establishing a connection that maybe eventually a complete cinematic universe consisting of war drama and spy thriller genres.

Also Read: Why Akshaye Khanna’s Character Rehman Dakait Is Being Called ‘Main Character’ Of Dhurandhar By Fans?

QUICK LINKS