Who Is Divya Gautam? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Turns Heads As She Joins The Bihar Poll Battle

In the stormy waters of politics, an unlikely candidate has entered-the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections-Divya Gautam, cousin of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her entry is controversial not just by the family name, but by her own background as an academic, social activist, and a former student leader. Entered in this race by CPI-ML, a main constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc, Divya Gautam will contest from the high-profile Digha assembly constituency in Patna.

The Left party sees this as a calculated gamble to strike into the local youth and intellectual vote, thus elevating the contest in Digha to an all-assuming political battleground. Her decision to give up a career in an academic lane for the vagaries of parliament is an attestation to her abiding commitment to social change and this is a narrative that is likely to appeal to a segment of the electorate hotly craving newer committed leadership.

Academic and Activist Foundation

This journey into electoral politics by Divya Gautam has almost completely been an educational and activist journey rather than one purely from a dynastic holding. She completed her post-graduation in Mass Communication from Patna University and served as an assistant professor at Patna Women’s College. Continuing her credentials in civic causes, she later qualified the 64th BPSC examination, where she was selected for the post of Supply Inspector in the Bihar government.

Divya, however, purposely decided to resign from this well-paying government job to take up social work and research, and is now enrolled as a Junior Research Fellow PhD student. Her political activism began in college, as an AISA candidate, when she won second place in the contest for the position of Patna University Students’ Union (PUSU) president in 2012. This linkage with student and public issues frames her as a grassroot leader.

The Digha Constituency Challenge

Though Digha-Bihar is going to be the entry of Divya Gautam into politics, one of the considered big constituencies with the electorate crossing four lakh in number is now represented by the sitting MLA on a BJP ticket, Sanjeev Chaurasia. The choice of Digha as an electoral theater is very crucial the family residence of late Sushant Singh Rajput at Rajeev Nagar falls under this constituency.

By fielding her for the INDIA bloc as a candidate from this urban constituency, the CPI-ML has delivered a clear political challenge to the ruling NDA. Her candidature appeals to the youth and women voters, banking on her educational qualifications and the emotional connection to the Rajput family, who are very much a living presence in the constituency. Nominations by Divya Gautam are going to be filed on October 15, with the date marking the formal inauguration of one of the most charged and watched electoral contests.

