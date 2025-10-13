Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Neha Singh Rathore, folk singer and political satirist, seems to be on the brink of facing some unfortunate legal defeats, as the Supreme Court denies any quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her due to some controversial posts made by her on social media following the nasty Pahalgam terror attacks. Rathore is well known for composing hard-hitting Bhojpuri-language songs condemning government policies, one of the most viral being the “UP Mein Ka Ba?” series.

She went to the apex court after her plea was turned down earlier by the Allahabad High Court. This judgment of the Supreme Court will let the investigating agency carry on with the official probe into this case. The passage would only serve to prove that the fundamental right to free speech as enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and subject to reasonable restrictions, especially as it pertains to public order and national unity.

Neha Rathore: The Voice of Satire

Neha Singh Rathore is a folk singer from India and a composer, who sings popular songs on traditional Bhojpuri tunes with solid political and social commentary. She was born in the 1997 in Bihar. She rose to national fame through her viral songs, targeting the different political fronts as well as failures of the government on critical issues like unemployment, migration woes, and civic mismanagement.

The way she usually dresses up in traditional attire and delivers caustic, well-researched lyrics has made her the popular yet much-derided figure in this digital space. Owing to her ability to put across public grievances in a relatable, local dialect, this has won her a huge following and several run-ins with authorities.

Legal Ramifications and Free Speech

The FIR against Rathore was filed in Lucknow incidentally because of her remonstrance posts drawn out of the recent tragic Pahalgam terror attack that took lives of several civilians, which would likely be political opportunism-including her claims that the ruling party would take advantage from the deaths in power, calling these serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to, but not limited to, di enmity between communities and making statements prejudicial to national integration.

The Supreme Court dismissed her plea through a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, recognizing the timeliness and nature of Rathore’s posts, which are said to have derogatorily referred to the Prime Minister and invoked religious and electoral angles immediately after the terror incident, prima facie disclose a cognizable offense justifying a police investigation. Such speech does not fall within the ambit of complete free speech, though the court clarifies not to give an opinion regarding the merits of it. This landmark refusal requires Rathore to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, marking a crucial turn in the ongoing debate over the limits of political satire and free speech in India.

