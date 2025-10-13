LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

The Supreme Court dismissed Neha Singh Rathore’s plea to quash the FIR filed over her controversial posts after the Pahalgam terror attack. The court ruled that her statements prima facie disclose a cognizable offense, reinforcing limits on free speech under Article 19(1)(a).

SC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore Over Pahalgam Attack Posts (Pc: X)
SC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Neha Singh Rathore Over Pahalgam Attack Posts (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 13, 2025 18:41:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Neha Singh Rathore, folk singer and political satirist, seems to be on the brink of facing some unfortunate legal defeats, as the Supreme Court denies any quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against her due to some controversial posts made by her on social media following the nasty Pahalgam terror attacks. Rathore is well known for composing hard-hitting Bhojpuri-language songs condemning government policies, one of the most viral being the “UP Mein Ka Ba?” series.

She went to the apex court after her plea was turned down earlier by the Allahabad High Court. This judgment of the Supreme Court will let the investigating agency carry on with the official probe into this case. The passage would only serve to prove that the fundamental right to free speech as enshrined in Article 19(1)(a) is not absolute and subject to reasonable restrictions, especially as it pertains to public order and national unity.

Neha Rathore: The Voice of Satire

Neha Singh Rathore is a folk singer from India and a composer, who sings popular songs on traditional Bhojpuri tunes with solid political and social commentary. She was born in the 1997 in Bihar. She rose to national fame through her viral songs, targeting the different political fronts as well as failures of the government on critical issues like unemployment, migration woes, and civic mismanagement.

The way she usually dresses up in traditional attire and delivers caustic, well-researched lyrics has made her the popular yet much-derided figure in this digital space. Owing to her ability to put across public grievances in a relatable, local dialect, this has won her a huge following and several run-ins with authorities.

Legal Ramifications and Free Speech

The FIR against Rathore was filed in Lucknow incidentally because of her remonstrance posts drawn out of the recent tragic Pahalgam terror attack that took lives of several civilians, which would likely be political opportunism-including her claims that the ruling party would take advantage from the deaths in power, calling these serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to, but not limited to, di enmity between communities and making statements prejudicial to national integration.

The Supreme Court dismissed her plea through a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, recognizing the timeliness and nature of Rathore’s posts, which are said to have derogatorily referred to the Prime Minister and invoked religious and electoral angles immediately after the terror incident, prima facie disclose a cognizable offense justifying a police investigation. Such speech does not fall within the ambit of complete free speech, though the court clarifies not to give an opinion regarding the merits of it. This landmark refusal requires Rathore to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, marking a crucial turn in the ongoing debate over the limits of political satire and free speech in India.

Also Read: Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Inside The Singer’s Life And Sudden Shocking Death That Left Fans Stunned

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIRhome-hero-pos-10Neha Singh Rathorepahalgam terror attacksupreme court

RELATED News

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Cleverly Pokes Fun At Nepotism With New Ad, Uses Golden Spoon To Take Dig At Haters

‘Mashallah Kya…’ Annu Kapoor, 69, Passes Lewd Remarks On Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Milky’ Body Leaving Internet Furious

Who Is Song Da Eun? BTS Jimin’s Alleged Actress Girlfriend Sparks Dating Rumors And But Here’s The Twist

‘Usme Gadbad Ho Gayi…’ Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Why He Used To Arrive Late On Sikandar Set, Takes Brutal Dig At AR Murugadoss

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

BRIEF-Saab Receives Additional Order Relating To The Swedish A26 Submarines

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 14, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On To Go On An Official Trip

Watch: Trump’s Speech In Israel Parliament Interrupted, Protesters Dragged Out, US President Says ‘That Was Very…’

TCS H-1B Visa Hiring: Is The Tech Giant Ending It? The Reasons Will Surprise You

Rehydration key in tiding over stomach bug symptoms

Is Saad Rizvi Dead? TLP Leader Shot, Protests Shake Pakistan, Including Muridke, Karachi & Lahore, What We Know So Far

Meet World’s Oldest President, Paul Biya, He Is Already 92, Likely To Rule Cameroon Till The Age Of 99

Google says Australian law on teen social media use 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Liquor Policy In Telangana Under Fire: Court Case Targets High Fees, Lack Of Concessions

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post
Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post
Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post
Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? SC Dismisses Plea To Squash FIR Against Folk Singer Over Pahalgam Attack Post
QUICK LINKS