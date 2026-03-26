Who Is Gabriella Demetriades? Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Defends Him After Shobhaa De Slams Dhurandhar Star For ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Statement

Arjun Rampal is in the headlines again after his “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” remark sparks controversy. Criticism from Shobhaa De turns the moment into a heated debate. As the backlash grows, Gabriella Demetriades steps in to defend him. Her sharp response quickly grabs attention and adds to the viral buzz. What seemed like a simple statement has now turned into a major talking point.

Who is Gabriella Demetriades?

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model, actress, and fashion entrepreneur. She began her career in modeling at a young age and later expanded into films and business. She is the founder of fashion brands like Deme and VRTT Vintage. She gained recognition in India after participating in Miss India Premier Bollywood (2009). Today, she is widely known in India due to her relationship with actor Arjun Rampal.

Relationship with Arjun Rampal

Gabriella and Arjun Rampal have been in a relationship for several years (around 6-7 years). The couple has two sons together (born in 2019 and 2023). They have mostly stayed in a live-in relationship rather than traditional marriage. In 2025, Rampal revealed that they are engaged. Gabriella often appears with him at events and supports his career publicly.

Arjun Rampal Controversy

The controversy started when Arjun Rampal ended a speech with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” at an awards event. The event was the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards. Author Shobhaa De criticised the remark in a column, questioning its implications. Her criticism suggested the statement could be problematic in the Bollywood context. This led to a wider debate on nationalism and public expression.

Gabriella Demetriades’ response

Gabriella Demetriades strongly defended Arjun Rampal after the criticism. She reacted on social media, calling the criticism “outrageous.” Her comment was posted on an Instagram discussion related to the controversy. She stood firmly by her partner, showing public and direct support. Her reaction itself became part of the trending news story.

Public and social media reaction

Many users supported Rampal, saying “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” is a patriotic slogan. Others agreed with the criticism, arguing celebrities should be careful with public messaging. The issue quickly went viral, becoming a trending debate online. The controversy continued despite the success of Rampal’s film Dhurandhar 2.

Disclaimer This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media reactions. The views and statements mentioned are those of the individuals involved and do not reflect the author’s personal opinions. The content is intended purely for informational purposes, and readers are advised to use their discretion, as perspectives on the issue may vary. We do not intend to hurt the sentiments of any individual, group, or community.