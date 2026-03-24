Who Is Gautham Vasudev Menon? Acclaimed South-Indian Filmmaker Ordered To Pay Rs 4.25 Crore In Decade-Old Court Case

The Madras High Court has ruled that Gautham Vasudev Menon, a well-known filmmaker and member of the South Indian film industry, has to pay Rs 4.25 crore to a production house.

This was announced yesterday, bringing to an end the proceedings of a long-running lawsuit between Menon and the production house regarding a production agreement that has lasted more than 10 years.

Who is Gautham Vasudev Menon?

Gautham Vasudev Menon is a very well-known director within the South Indian Film Industry. He has made many popular films in Tamil and Telugu, including Kaakha Kaakha and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which have received critical and commercial success.

In addition to directing, he has worked as a producer and writer through his own production company, Photon Factory. Menon has established a name for himself by creating films that appeal to urban audiences with universal themes while producing films that are character-driven and tell stories in a realistic manner. However, he has faced financial and legal issues throughout his career, which included issues with many different producers.

Dispute Over Unfinished Film Project Dating Back to 2008

The case originates from the civil lawsuit filed by RS Infotainment which is Elred Kumar’s company against Menon in 2013 regarding production number six, which Menon allegedly did not complete after receiving funds. In the signed agreement of November 2008, RS Infotainment agreed to invest RS 13.5 crores in the film; the completion date was 5th April 2009.

In the event of not completing it by this date as stated in the contract, Menon would have been to pay back the money at 24% per annum. There is no proof that production had commenced at all despite extensions.

Appeal Rejected, Ending Over 10-Year Legal Battle

Menon and his business contend that RS Infotainment has failed to make payments on the contract amount before its completion date. They argue that production no. 6 evolved into another film called Neethaane En Ponvasantham but was produced under separate contract that is totally unrelated to production no. 6.

Menon and his firm have been ordered to return Rs. 4.25 crore at 12 percent interest per annum from May 2010 onwards and have been ordered to pay Rs. 12 lakh for legal costs. Menon’s appeal was denied and the original order is now final.

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