Who Is HyunA? K Pop Star Who Collapses On-Stage, Here’s Why

South Korean pop icon HyunA, aged 33, collapsed mid-performance while singing her track Bubble Pop! during a music festival in Macau. The alarming incident reportedly came after the singer underwent a drastic weight loss of 10 kilograms in just one month.

Following the collapse, HyunA cited fatigue and memory loss surrounding the event. In a message to fans, she later apologized for the episode.

According to multiple reports, security personnel and backup dancers rushed to assist the singer and carried her off the stage. Addressing her followers afterward, HyunA shared a heartfelt note on social media, “I’m really sorry I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional.”

How Did She Collapsed?

According to the reports, HyunA has been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a medical condition that can cause fainting when heart rate and blood pressure suddenly drop due to specific triggers such as stress, pain, or the sight of blood.

This temporary loss of consciousness, while usually harmless, is often preceded by warning signs like dizziness, nausea, and blurred vision. Experts note that these episodes can be managed by avoiding known triggers and by lying down with elevated legs to restore blood flow to the brain when symptoms begin.

HyunA’s Background

Born in 1992 as Kim Hyuna, the artist aka HyunA, has been one of the most influential figures in K-pop, known for her bold, boundary-pushing image and daring performances.

Her career began in 2007 when she debuted as a member of the legendary girl group Wonder Girls, though she soon left due to health-related issues. HyunA made a strong comeback in 2009 as the main rapper of the girl group 4Minute, quickly earning recognition as its standout performer and “sexy icon.”

Beyond her group activities, HyunA also formed the sensational co-ed unit Trouble Maker with fellow artist Hyunseung. The duo became widely known for their provocative choreography and hit single Trouble Maker (2011), which topped charts across South Korea.

Global Recognition Through “Gangnam Style”

HyunA’s international breakthrough came in 2012 when she featured in Psy’s global hit “Gangnam Style.” Her memorable appearance in the video and its spin-off, Oppa Is Just My Style, introduced her unique charisma to audiences worldwide.

After 4Minute disbanded in 2016, HyunA solidified her position as a powerful solo performer. Her solo hits such as Bubble Pop! (2011), Red (2014), and Roll Deep (2015) showcased her signature blend of hip-hop and pop, earning her widespread acclaim and success both domestically and internationally.

Their public acknowledgment of their relationship in 2018 challenged the strict dating norms often imposed on K-pop stars, leading to their subsequent departure from their agency, Cube Entertainment.

Later, she joined Psy’s label P NATION, where she continued to release new music, including her hit single Flower Shower (2019).

