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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside

Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside

Rapper Badshah has once again grabbed headlines, this time for his personal life, as there are rumours that he has tied the knot for the second time with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his divorce.

Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi. Photos: X
Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 24, 2026 14:04:29 IST

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Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside
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A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)



Rapper Badshah has once again grabbed headlines, this time for his personal life, as there are rumours that he has tied the knot for the second time with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi nearly six years after his divorce. Actress’s mother Poonam Rikhi has posted several wedding pictures and videos with the caption ‘God bless you.’ 

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Is Badshah Married to Isha Rikhi? 

Isha Rikhi’s mother shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram that appear to show Badshah getting married to the Punjabi actress. In one clip, the couple is seen exchanging garlands, while another captures them performing wedding rituals under a priest’s guidance. 

Several images also show them in more casual moments, including inside a lift and by a pool, suggesting these may be from post-wedding celebrations and that the ceremony likely took place earlier. 

Who Is Badshah Wife Isha Rikhi?

 Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model known for her work in Punjabi films and music videos. She made her debut with a cameo in Jatt and Juliet (2012) and later went on to feature in well-known films such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. 



She also appeared in the 2018 Hindi film Nawabzaade, alongside dancers Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. 

Badshah, Isha Rikhi Dating Rumours 

Rumours about Badshah dating Isha Rikhi have been circulating for quite some time. According to a 2022 report, the two had been in a relationship since 2012, and their families were already aware of it.

A report suggests that Badhshs and Isha first met at a party hosted by a mutual friend, where they instantly connected. They reportedly bonded over their shared taste in films and music, which escalated their relationship further. The duo was also spotted together at Karan Aujla’s album launch last year. 

Also Read: Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper’s First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy 

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Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside

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Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside

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Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside
Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside
Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside
Who Is Isha Rikhi? Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress 6 Years After Divorce? Watch Viral Wedding Pics, Videos Inside

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