Jason Momoa, known for his role in Warner Bros. and DC’s Aquaman franchise, has officially been cast as Lobo in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as confirmed by Deadline.

Speculation about Momoa playing the iconic DC antihero has circulated for some time, even before James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins at DC Studios. Momoa has previously expressed enthusiasm for the role, describing Lobo as a dream character.

In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared a screenshot of an old interview where he spoke about his desire to portray Lobo, saying, “I collect comics, and Lobo was always my favorite. I’ve always thought, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.’ If DC came to me for Lobo, it would be a ‘f*ck yeah.’” Alongside the screenshot, Momoa captioned the post with the words, “They called.”

Lobo, a notorious antihero from the planet Czarnia, is characterized by his violent, irreverent nature and penchant for chaos. Possessing superhuman strength, regenerative abilities, and invulnerability, Lobo is often depicted as a bounty hunter. Created by writer Roger Slifer and artist Keith Giffen, the character debuted in Omega Men #3 in June 1983.

Details about the Supergirl storyline remain under wraps. However, it’s known that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock will star as Supergirl, with Matthias Schoenaerts taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hill. Eve Ridley has also joined the cast as Ruthye Mary Knolle.

Craig Gillespie will direct the film, working from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. The story is adapted from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2022 comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. James Gunn and Peter Safran will produce, with Chantal Nong serving as executive producer. Filming is set to begin on January 13.

Momoa remains a significant figure for Warner Bros. and DC, with his two Aquaman films collectively earning over $1.5 billion at the global box office. Beyond Supergirl, Momoa has several projects lined up, including Warner Bros.’ Minecraft: The Movie (set for release on April 4), the live-action/animated Animal Friends, Fast X: Part 2, the Apple miniseries Chief of War, and Amazon MGM’s The Wrecking Crew opposite Dave Bautista.

What Are The Superpowers Of Lobo?

Few characters can rival Superman’s strength, but Lobo is one of the rare exceptions—depending on how he’s portrayed in various storylines.

Initially, Lobo’s strength was impressive but often fluctuated, either being toned down or amplified depending on the narrative. Despite these changes, his super strength remains one of his defining traits, allowing him to face off against Superman and other mighty heroes and villains. Throughout their encounters, Lobo’s unpredictable nature often aggravates the Man of Steel. While the outcomes generally favor Superman, the fact that Lobo can challenge such a powerful being and survive speaks volumes. Lobo has even demonstrated the ability to overpower entire groups, such as the Lantern Corps, as well as taking on Darkseid in the Injustice series and living to tell the tale.

As noted by Comic Vine, Lobo’s strength is sufficient to lift over 100 tons. He’s also defeated heroes like Shazam and Green Lantern and has even clashed with Fifth Dimension Imps.

Super Regeneration

Lobo’s most remarkable ability lies in his regenerative powers. Even a single drop of blood is enough to completely restore his body, making him nearly impossible to kill unless he’s entirely vaporized.

This power was highlighted in the Injustice comics when Superman flew Lobo near the sun, forcing him to retreat. However, few of his adversaries possess the might to replicate such a feat, allowing Lobo to regenerate and return to the fight. In the live-action series Krypton, Lobo showcased this ability by regrowing a severed limb while crossing a force field.

Immortality

Lobo’s immortality makes him one of the most enduring characters in the DC Universe. Both heaven and hell have banned him due to his chaotic and destructive nature, ensuring that his spirit cannot be collected. According to a decree in the comics, Lobo is deemed “untouchable” by divine and demonic forces alike.

Adding to his invincibility, Lobo can only be killed by another Czarnian—a moot point since he wiped out his entire race, deeming them unworthy of his time. This essentially renders him indestructible.

Extraordinary Endurance

Lobo’s stamina allows him to engage in prolonged battles without tiring. His resilience has been tested against powerful foes like the Devastator (a version of Batman transformed into Doomsday) and even Santa Claus in the darkly comedic Paramilitary Christmas Special.

Despite his endurance, Lobo has experienced rare defeats, such as losing to Harley Quinn in the Injustice series. However, Harley only succeeded after ingesting a superpowered pill developed by Lex Luthor.

Toon Force

Lobo’s powers extend into the absurd with his use of “Toon Force,” a comical ability that defies logic. Similar to cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Lobo can endure extreme injuries—such as being vaporized by the Justice League—only to return unscathed.

In one particularly humorous moment, Lobo crushed an entire city into a ball and ate it. This ridiculousness is a hallmark of his character, showcasing his exaggerated and over-the-top nature.

Intelligence

While Lobo often appears as a reckless brute, his intellect is surprisingly sharp. At 17, he eradicated his entire race by engineering a scorpion-like insect that negated their regenerative abilities. His scientific prowess was evident even at a young age—he built a napalm bomb at five years old.

Fluent in nearly 18,000 languages and capable of crafting advanced weaponry, Lobo’s intelligence rivals even the sharpest minds in the DC Universe.