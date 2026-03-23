Who Is Maheen Gabol? Pakistan Politician Nabil Gabol’s Daughter In Spotlight Amid Dhurandhar 2 Character Yalina Jamali Link

As a result of its success at the box office, there are many new questions about the characters in Dhurandhar – The Revenge, with the main question being “Who is Maheen Gabol”? Maheen is the daughter of Nabil Gabol, a famous politician in Karachi. Maheen has been hidden from the public and political scenes and has maintained a low profile, unlike her father. Very little personal information about her has been confirmed, due to the family keeping their lives private.

Maheen Gabol Background

Recently, she has made the news because of speculation that the character of Yalina in dhurandhar has been influenced by her. Although it’s never been confirmed, there are “possibilities” that the Yalina, in Dhurandhar could be based on Maheen. However, since the film is not a biopic, there is no evidence of any connection.

There are allegations that once Maheen had an association with a member of gangster Uzair Baloch’s gang, in the Lyari area of Karachi, Pakistan. It is said her father found out and sent her to Kuwait to protect her and keep her from the public eye. Those claims are unverified and based primarily on media speculation.

Maheen Gabol Personal Life

Marriage-wise, it has been said Maheen Gabol married Maula Bux Soomro on 5 December 2025; he hails from an influential and political family. He is the grandson of former Speaker of Pakistani National Assembly Ellahi Bux Soomro, and has ties to local politics.

The public’s interest in Maheen has increased due to her character, Yalina Jamali, in the upcoming movie Dhurandhar 2, played by Sara Arjun. Yalina is the daughter of Jameel Jamali; she has an emotional love story connected to someone caught up in a tangled world of crime and espionage.

Maheen Gabol & Fiction Debate

While both stories share similarities, the filmmakers have stated that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a fictional representation inspired by true stories, not an exact representation of any certain person.

As a result, while Maheen Gabol continues to be a hot topic of conversation, no empirical evidence has been confirmed that she inspired the character from the movie. It is evident that the relationship between real-world people and stories on film makes the rising interest in the film even more compelling.

Also Read: Who Is Nabil Gabol? The Lyari Politician Behind Dhurandar 2 Buzz, Claims Character Jameel Jamali Is Based On Him; Actor Rakesh Bedi Disagrees