Home > Entertainment > Who Is Nina Agdal? Logan Paul Marries Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex-Flame In A Lavish Italian Wedding

Who Is Nina Agdal? Logan Paul Marries Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-Flame In A Lavish Italian Wedding

Logan Paul married Nina Agdal in a dreamy Lake Como wedding, joined by Jake Paul, fiancée Julia Leerdam, and baby Esmé. Officiated by Mike Majlak, the ceremony went viral on Instagram. The couple, who welcomed daughter Esmé in 2024, are officially husband and wife after dating since 2022.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 16, 2025 09:21:42 IST

Logan Paul just added “husband” to his resume, joining the ranks of YouTuber, boxer, and WWE personality. Over in Lake Como, Italy, he and Nina Agdal tied the knot, with the whole event plastered across Jake Paul’s Instagram Stories on Friday, August 15. 

Jake, his fiancée Julia Leerdam, and their 10-month-old daughter Esmé made it a family affair. Jake even admitted he’d been getting emotional, sharing clips of Logan and Nina exchanging vows. Mike Majlak, Logan’s partner-in-crime from the Impaulsive podcast officiated the ceremony.

Logan Paul marries Nina Agdal in a lavish ceremony

Logan went with a white jacket, black bow tie, and matching pants. Nina looked classic in a strapless lace gown, her hair pulled back in a tight bun.

Nina first announced their engagement in July 2023, telling The Daily Mail the story behind how they met—a random event in New York City, where she said she felt compelled to introduce herself.

Nina managed to get him upstairs for a drink, not wanting to trek downstairs herself because of back pain. Not exactly a fairy tale, but it worked.

When did Logan Paul and Nina Agdal meet? 

Rumours about the two started flying in June 2022 when they were seen out together in London. By December, Logan made things Instagram-official, posting a cosy photo with Nina and captioning it, “Lucky me.”

Fast forward to September 2024, and Logan and Nina shared the news that their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul, had arrived. Their pregnancy announcement came with the obligatory Instagram photo set, Nina showing off her baby bump, the two of them grinning with ultrasound pics. Their caption: “Another Paul coming this Fall.”

For the record, Nina’s no stranger to the celebrity dating scene. She’s been linked to Adam Levine from Maroon 5, Max George from The Wanted, and even Leonardo DiCaprio. She reportedly dated Leo for about a year, jet-setting around the world with him after they met at a New York club in 2016.

Logan Paul also had his string of high-profile relationships, including Josie Canseco, Jessica Serfaty, and actress Chloe Bennet. 

Logan Paul Nina Agdal

