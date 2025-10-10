Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Pratibha Ranta is a young Indian actress who is 25 years old and belongs to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She is well-known for her leading roles in the Laapataa Ladies movie and the Netflix series Heera Mandi, among others. She started her television career with the show Qurbaan Hua (2020-2021) and quickly gained recognition for her acting range and popularity in Bollywood.

Pratibha Ranta Age

Pratibha Ranta was born on December 17th, 2000, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This year, she will turn 25 years old in 2025, while at the same time, she will be even more prominent in Indian cinema.

Pratibha Ranta Boyfriend

Pratibha Ranta has never openly stated having a boyfriend or being in a relationship. But, she is always careful to keep her personal and love life out of the public eye, instead letting her career growth and acting projects take center stage.

Pratibha Ranta Movies

Besides her part in the acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies (2024), one of her notable works, she also participated in the Netflix series Heeramandi and made her first appearance on TV in Qurbaan Hua; moreover, she acted in music videos and web series.

Pratibha Ranta Character in Heeramandi

In the Heeramandi, the digitally streamed series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratibha Ranta took the role of Shama, a courtesan’s daughter, and she performed excellently, winning the audience’s hearts and the critics’ praise along with the rest of the cast.

Pratibha Ranta Net Worth

Pratibha Ranta’s net worth in 2025 is projected to be around ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore, which she will have earned from her gradually growing Bollywood career through films, OTT projects, endorsements, and television appearances.