LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado donald trump afghanistan philippines islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Know about Pratibha Ranta’s age, boyfriend, movies, Heeramandi role, and net worth. Discover how the Shimla-born actress is rising in Bollywood.

Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Published By: Shubhi
Published: October 10, 2025 14:42:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Pratibha Ranta is a young Indian actress who is 25 years old and belongs to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. She is well-known for her leading roles in the Laapataa Ladies movie and the Netflix series Heera Mandi, among others. She started her television career with the show Qurbaan Hua (2020-2021) and quickly gained recognition for her acting range and popularity in Bollywood.

 

Pratibha Ranta Age

Pratibha Ranta was born on December 17th, 2000, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. This year, she will turn 25 years old in 2025, while at the same time, she will be even more prominent in Indian cinema.

 

Pratibha Ranta Boyfriend

Pratibha Ranta has never openly stated having a boyfriend or being in a relationship. But, she is always careful to keep her personal and love life out of the public eye, instead letting her career growth and acting projects take center stage.

 

Pratibha Ranta Movies

Besides her part in the acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies (2024), one of her notable works, she also participated in the Netflix series Heeramandi and made her first appearance on TV in Qurbaan Hua; moreover, she acted in music videos and web series.

 

Pratibha Ranta Character in Heeramandi

In the Heeramandi, the digitally streamed series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Pratibha Ranta took the role of Shama, a courtesan’s daughter, and she performed excellently, winning the audience’s hearts and the critics’ praise along with the rest of the cast.

 

Pratibha Ranta Net Worth

Pratibha Ranta’s net worth in 2025 is projected to be around ₹1 crore to ₹1.5 crore, which she will have earned from her gradually growing Bollywood career through films, OTT projects, endorsements, and television appearances.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pratibha RantaPratibha Ranta 2025Pratibha Ranta actressPratibha Ranta agePratibha Ranta biographyPratibha Ranta Bollywood actressPratibha Ranta boyfriendPratibha Ranta careerPratibha Ranta HeeramandiPratibha Ranta Hindi film actressPratibha Ranta Laapataa LadiesPratibha Ranta latest newsPratibha Ranta moviesPratibha Ranta net worthPratibha Ranta ShimlaPratibha Ranta TV shows

RELATED News

Drake's defamation suit against UMG over Lamar's 'Not Like Us' dismissed
‘Not Obligated To Work With Anyone’: Deepika Padukone Responds To Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Kalki 2898AD Buzz
Rekha Turns 71 Years Older: Here’s Are 7 Secret Affairs That Shocked Fans, Unseen Stories Finally Revealed
Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y: What Is The ‘3015’ Number Plate?
BJP Holds Revanth Reddy Government Responsible For Party Leader’s Death
How India’s First Private Gold Mine In Andhra Pradesh Is Expected To Boost Production By Around 1,000 Kg Per Year
H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump
Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Records, Shines In India vs West Indies 2nd Test
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Easy Boba Introduces Limited-Edition ‘Cheese Foam Shakes’ — A Creamy Twist to Classic Flavours
FACTBOX-What are the latest sticking points in US-China tensions?
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees
Who is Pratibha Ranta? Age, Movies, Net worth in Rupees

QUICK LINKS