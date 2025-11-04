Who Is Talwiinder? The Mystery Behind Punjabi Singer’s Hidden Face, Real Name, And Net Worth Revealed

Talwiinder was born on October 22, 1997, as Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the Indian singer, songwriter and composer. He incorporates Punjabi folk with electronic, hip-hop, R&B, trap, drill, synth-pop, lo-fi, and alternative pop.

Who is Talwiinder?

Talwiinder always paints his face, and this is one of the reasons many of his fans wonder why he chose to paint it all the time as the singer has stated that he wants his personal and professional lives to be separate and by covering his face he wants the people to listen to his music rather than to look at his appearance.

Why Does He Hide His Face?

Talwiinder is of the opinion that the paint erases the ego and teaches him that the work is valuable than the artist. This enigma has only contributed to his increased popularity among fans who declare that this has given him an added flavor to his personality.

What Is His Nationality and Real Name?

He was born as Talwinder Singh Sidhu, an Indian man, but born in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Is Talwinder an Indian or a Pakistani Singer?

Talwiinder, who is a native of Tarn Taran in Punjab, is based in India. He lives in Punjab and San Francisco and mixes those influences of music. Talwinder belongs to a family of Punjabi Jats-Sidhu.

What is Talwiinder’s net worth?

Talwiinder’s net worth is estimated to be USD 1.31 million (Over 11,54,36,610.50 Indian Rupees). It is estimated on the basis of the publicly available information such as streaming income and social indicators and might not be accurate.

What Are Talwiinder’s Famous Songs?

Among the greatest hits by Talwiinder, there is Khayaal with more than 60 million plays on Spotify and Nasha with more than 18 million plays on Spotify. The>Gallan 4, Dhundhala, Wishes, Your Eyes, Unforgettable, and Gaani are also famous songs. His songs receive immense love due to the fact that they are able to preserve the Punjabi spirit yet sound modern.

He continues to experiment with genres. At the moment, he is working on country and jazz-inspired projects.

ALSO READ: Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?