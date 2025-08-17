Who Is The Bhau Gang? Gangsters Reveal The REAL Reason Why They Targeted Elvish Yadav’s Home In Gurugram

O early Sunday, August 17, just to set the scene, unidentified guys on bikes straight-up pulled up outside Elvish Yadav’s house in Gurugram and started blasting.

Reports suggest that they unloaded around two dozen shots right there, in broad daylight, right in Sector 57 and fled from the scene.

Bullets tore through the ground floor and the first floor. As per reports, Elvish Yadav was not in town.

Bhau Gang takes credit for Elvish Yadav’s house firing

Out of nowhere, a post started floating around on social media, pointing fingers at two gangsters, Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria, who are apparently not even in the country right now.

The post displayed a flashy two-gun graphic and “BHAU GANG SINCE 2020” splashed across it, straight-up claiming responsibility for the shooting.

According to this post, they did it as a “warning” to Elvish for plugging illegal betting apps. The message didn’t mince words—it basically told anyone hustling these apps that a phone call or a bullet could show up at any moment.

For the unversed, the Bhau gang’s name came up before, after a similar gun attack on singer Rahul Fazilpura’s car back in July.

What exactly happened?

As per a police report, three masked guys on bikes rolled up to Yadav’s house in Sector 57 around 5:30 in the morning and let loose, over two dozen shots.

The bullets hit the ground, smashed windows, shattered some glass doors, and even punched holes through the first floor. Luckily, Elvish wasn’t home. He lives upstairs and was out of town for work.

Elvish’s father said nobody saw this coming. They were all asleep when it happened. Two of the guys got off the bike and fired something like 25 to 30 rounds, then just sped off.

Police are investigating the CCTV footage and say they’ll move forward once a formal complaint lands on their desk.

